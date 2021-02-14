Google released the Nest Audio near the end of last year, as a replacement for the company's original Google Home smart speaker. The Nest Audio offers enhanced sound and support for multi-device pairing, and now you can get two of them for just $150. That's $50 off the usual cost of buying two.

The Nest Audio is Google's new smart speaker, which replaced both the Google Home and Google Home Max. It has a 75mm woofer, a 19mm tweeter, three far-field microphones, and Bluetooth 5.0 support. You can pair two of them together for stereo sound, but the Nest Audio also works well as an independent unit. Otherwise, it works just like any other Google Assistant smart speaker. Our full review is here.

The speakers are available from the buy link below, but you'll need to enter 50OFF199 in the coupon box during the checkout process. Adorama wants your email address in exchange for the discount.