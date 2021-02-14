The market for true wireless earbuds is very crowded at this point, but Jabra has always managed to stand out with its excellent sound quality and value. Now you can get the Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds for just $49.99 at multiple stores, a discount of $30 from the usual price (and $70 below MSRP).

These are true wireless earbuds with up to five hours of battery life, passive noise cancellation, and 6.0mm x 5.1mm audio drivers. You can activate Google Assistant, Siri, or Alexa (depending on the connected device) with a tap, and three sets of ear tips are included in the box. The main catch here is that the earbuds use microUSB, not Type-C.

You can get the earbuds from Amazon or Best Buy at the links below. It's not immediately clear when the sale will end.