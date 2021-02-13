This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung is continuing the US rollout of the January 2021 security patch with the T-Mobile S20 series and the S10 5G as well as the Verizon Galaxy Tab S7 5G. The changelog doesn't mention anything other than the bump to January's patch, so don't expect any new features.
The update has first reached the unlocked S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra and weighs in at around 230MB. As always, we'll be keeping this page updated as other Samsung phones receive their patches. The most recent additions to this list are in bold.
Galaxy S21 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy S21: RP1A.200720.012.G991USQU1AUA3, released January 20th
- Galaxy S21+: RP1A.200720.012.G996USQU1AUA3, released January 20th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G998USQU1AUA3, released January 20th
Galaxy S20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S20: G981U1UES1CTL5, released January 4th
- Galaxy S20+: G986U1UES1CTL5, released January 4th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988U1UES1CTL5, released January 4th
- Verizon
- Galaxy S20 5G UW: RP1A.200720.012.G981VSQU1CTLB, released January 21st
- Galaxy S20+: RP1A.200720.012.G986USQU1CTLB, released January 21st
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G988USQU1CTLB, released January 21st
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW: RP1A.200720.012.G781VSQS1CUAA, released January 25th
- AT&T
- Galaxy S20 FE: RP1A.200720.012.G781USQS1CUA9, released January 22nd
- Galaxy S20: RP1A.200720.012.G981USQS1CTL1, released January 25th
- Galaxy S20+: RP1A.200720.012.G986USQS1CTL1, released January 25th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G988USQS1CTL1, released January 25th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S20: G981USQU1CTLB, released February 7th
- Galaxy S20+: G986USQU1CTLB, released February 7th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988USQU1CTLB, released February 7th
Galaxy Note20 series
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Note20: N981USQS1CTLB, released January 9th
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N986USQS1CTLB, released January 9th
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note20: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQS1CTLB, released January 15th
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQS1CTLB, released January 15th
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQS1CTLC, released January 15th
Galaxy S10 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy S10 5G: QP1A.190711.020.G977UVRS5DUA1, released January 8th
- Galaxy S10: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQU4FTLN, released January 22nd
- Galaxy S10+: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQU4FTLN, released January 22nd
- Galaxy S10e: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQU4FTLN, released January 22nd
- AT&T
- Galaxy S10 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G977UUCU5ETLN, released January 26th
- Galaxy S10: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQU4FTLN, released January 26th
- Galaxy S10e: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQU4FTLN, released January 26th
- Galaxy S10+: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQU4FTLN, released January 26th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S10 5G: G977TUVU5YUA3, released February 7th
Galaxy Note10 series
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Note10: N970USQS5DTL1, released January 17th
- Galaxy Note10+: N975USQS5DTL1, released January 17th
- Galaxy Note10+ 5G: N976USQU4DUA3, released February 1st
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note10+ 5G: RP1A.200720.012.N976VVRU5ETLL, released January 15th
- Galaxy Note10+: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQU5ETLL, released January 15th
- Galaxy Note10: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQU5ETLL, released January 15th
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note10: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQU5ETLL, released January 20th
- Galaxy Note10+: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQU5ETLL, released January 20th
Galaxy Z series
- AT&T
- Galaxy Z Fold: QP1A.190711.020.F900USQS4CTL1, released January 12th
- Galaxy Z Fold2: RP1A.200720.012.F916USQU1CTLL, released January 20th
- Galaxy Z Flip: RP1A.200720.012.F700USQS3CUA1, released January 22nd
Galaxy Note9 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS6FTL1, released January 19th
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS6FTL2, released January 19th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Note9: N960USQS6FTL1, released January 24th
Galaxy S9 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy S9: QP1A.190711.020.G960USQS9FUA2, released January 21st
- Galaxy S9+: QP1A.190711.020.G965USQS9FUA2, released January 21st
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S9+: G965USQS9FUA2, released January 24th
- Galaxy S9: G960USQS9FUA2, released January 24th
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S9: G960USQS9FUA2, released January 27th
Galaxy A series
- Verizon
- Galaxy A50: QP1A.190711.020.A505USQU9CTL1, released January 6th
- Galaxy A51: QP1A.190711.020.A515USQS5BTL7, released January 14th
- Galaxy A10e: QP1A.190711.020.A102USQS9BTL1, released January 20th
- Galaxy A20: QP1A.190711.020.A205USQS8BTL2, released January 20th
- Galaxy A11: QP1A.190711.020.A115USQU3ATL3, released January 26th
- Galaxy A01: QP1A.190711.020.A015VVRU3ATL4, released February 2nd
- Galaxy A51 5G: RP1A.200720.012.A516VSQU1CUA3, released February 12th
- Galaxy A71 5G: RP1A.200720.012.A716VSQU1CUA3, released February 12th
- AT&T
- Galaxy A51: QP1A.197011.020. A515USQS5BTL6, released January 14th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy A20: A205USQS8BTL2, released January 15th
Galaxy Tab series
- AT&T
- Galaxy Tab A: QP1A.190711.020.T387AAUCS3CUA1, released January 22nd
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Tab S7+: T975XXU1BUA8, released February 2nd
- Verizon
- Galaxy Tab S7 5G: RP1A.200720.012.T878USQU1BUA9
As is usually the case, the update is rolling out in stages, so it might not reach your device right away. In my experience, Samsung phones aren't always the best at automatically searching for available updates, so checking for yourself in Settings > Software update is always a good idea.
Verizon A51 and A71
This article has been updated to reflect the newest phones and tablets receiving the January security patch. New additions are in bold.
- Thanks:
- Moshe
Manuel Vonau, Zachary Kew-Deniss, and Corbin Davenport contributed to this article.
Comments