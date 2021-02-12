Android supports basically every popular Bluetooth gamepad you can buy, including those made for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. But those aren't super portable, and you'll either need a clip or some kind of kickstand to comfortably use them. Razer's Kishi gamepad, on the other hand, folds down to a size that'd comfortably fit in a jacket pocket and clips onto your phone for easy use. If that sounds up your alley, you're in luck: it's on sale for $69 today, $11 off its usual price.

The two halves of the Kishi are connected by a springy ribbon that stretches out to accommodate your phone, which connects by USB-C. The tension on the spring (plus some rubbery bumpers inside the halves) keep your phone in place as you play. It has all the buttons you'll need and fits most phones, although particularly large or small ones might not work. My Pixel 5, for example, is too small to keep enough tension and can fall out if I hold it wrong. But that's not a common problem.

In my review, my main issue with the controller was the price: however neat it is, eighty bucks for a wired mobile gamepad is steep. $69.30 still isn't cheap, but if you play a lot of mobile games and have a phone that'll fit, I think it's worth it. Check out the Amazon link below for more.