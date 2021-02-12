On the quest for smart stereo speakers? Two of Google's Nest Audio speakers do the job quite nicely, but you can get them for a better price if you divert your click from the Google Store and head to Walmart.

The Nest Audio jumps off the back of the Google Home with a dedicated woofer and tweeter that fill up the lows and highs with rich sound. You can check out our full review here.

They usually sell for $99 apiece though the Google Store knocks $20 off the total for two. But you can do better with Walmart and save $30 instead! That's $170 for the package or $85 each. Considering that Google suggests that two Nest Audios perform just as well or better than an older, more expensive Google Home Max speaker, we're all better off.