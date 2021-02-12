Welcome to Friday, everyone. Valentine's Day is almost here, and so there are a bunch of sales abound, which is why so many developers have jumped in to offer some awesome deals today. So I'd like to highlight a few standouts, such as the sale for Crashlands, an awesome survival game that sports a wicked sense of humor. Next up is Evoland, an enjoyable RPG that harkens back to the old-school titles of yesteryear. Last up is Football Manager 2021 Mobile, the favored soccer manager from Sega. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 24 temporarily free and 77 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- JPEG Optimizer PRO with PDF support $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dolce Gusto Touch Timer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gif Me! Camera Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Resize Me! Pro - Photo & Picture resizer $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- TypIt Pro - Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Decimal & Fraction Calculator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- RubikCalcPRO: Programmable Calculator (PRO) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Shadow of Naught - An Interactive Story Adventure $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- World Of Chess 3D - Puzzles & Conquest $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Hoopa City 2 $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Lonely Hacker $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tactic Board Hockey $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tactic Board Indoor Hockey $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Brain Card Game - Boymate10 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cat town (Tap RPG) - Premium $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cyber Fighters: League of Cyberpunk Stickman 2077 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Sun Watch Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Battery Widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Treasure Mechanism Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pixel Net - Neon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Search Duplicate File (SDF Pro) $5.19 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- THE POOL CALCULATOR - Chemistry, Volume, & Effects $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ultra GPS Logger $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- OneClock Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cocktails Guide PRO (more functions without ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Incognito Browser Pro - Complete Private Browser $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Baggage - Packing list PRO (without ADS) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Potion Explosion $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Chess PGN Master Pro Key $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Battlevoid: Sector Siege $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bloons TD 6 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Charterstone: Digital Edition $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Crashlands $6.99 -> $4.75; Sale ends in 3 days
- Eight-Minute Empire $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Football Manager 2021 Mobile $8.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Homo Machina $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Istanbul: Digital Edition $6.99 -> $4.89; Sale ends in 3 days
- Levelhead $6.99 -> $4.75; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ordesa - the interactive movie $2.99 -> $2.09; Sale ends in 3 days
- Rows Garden $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Steam: Rails to Riches $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tallowmere $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Vectronom $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Warriors of Genesis $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Alchemic Maze $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Majesty: The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- MiniChess by Kasparov－cognitive puzzles for kids♟️ $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Enchanted Kingdom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Tiny Bang Story－point and click adventure game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cyberlords - Arcology $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Desert of Vice $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Iron Marines: RTS Offline Real Time Strategy Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers - Tower Defense Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kingdom Rush Origins - Tower Defense Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance - Tower Defense Game $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Magic Cookies! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SpellForce: Heroes & Magic $7.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super Dynamite Fishing Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Through the Darkest of Times $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bulb Boy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crossroads: Roguelike RPG Dungeon Crawler $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Evoland $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Joe Dever's Lone Wolf Complete $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Jungle Town: Children's games for kids 3 - 5 years $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nobunaga's Shadow (Ninja RPG) $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Redium Village $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Vikings Forever $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Summer Catchers $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Data Defense $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gold Rush! Anniversary $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- HARVEST MOON:Seeds Of Memories $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lucy -The Eternity She Wished For- $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mental Hospital V - 3D Creepy & Scary Horror Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Aeon's End $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
- Bus Story for Kids 4-6 years $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Endless Fables 2: Frozen Path (Full) $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in ?
- Hedgehog's Adventures: Logic and Puzzle Games $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- One Deck Dungeon $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- Pascal's Wager $6.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
- Sentinels of the Multiverse $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Nova Icon Pack - Rounded Square Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flixy - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flyme 8 - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hexaring - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MIU! 12 Carbon - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MIU! 12 Circle Fluo - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MIU! 12 Fluo - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixly Limitless - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Red - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Red Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments