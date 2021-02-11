U.S. carriers have often carried and highlighted Galaxy A-series devices as budget options for their postpaid customers, so if you have vested an interest in this niche selection, you might want to pay attention to some progressive developments about the Galaxy A52 and the A72.

Intelligence gathered by SamMobile indicates that the 4G versions of the A52 and A72 will sport Samsung's first 90Hz mobile displays while the A52 5G may pull in a 120Hz display similar to the ones featured on the S20 series in that it is of Full HD+ resolution, not Quad HD+. That said, the improved refresh rate will still a benefit that users will enjoy if they take the time to notice it.

Samsung, being the powerhouse OEM it is, appears to be able to rationalize the improvements with steady, at-scale manufacturing: while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G with modems up to 4G will power the A52 and A72, the A52 5G will have the more capable Snapdragon 750G instead — its Qualcomm-provided spec sheet specifically calls on 120Hz display support.

The A52 5G also has more of its specs mentioned: the display sizes up at 6.5" across and has a fingerprint sensor; there's a 4,500mAh battery with a top charge rate of 25W, there are a total of five cameras (64MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP depth, 5 macro, 32MP selfie), and; Android 11 with One UI 3.1 will most likely star here. It may also end up costing more than €450 according to this European retail listing — given that the A51 5G (pictured at top) averaged around $500 with U.S. carriers, we aren't exactly surprised if the ceiling's actually higher.

We also wouldn't be shocked if the more affordable LTE versions of the phones will only be available for sale from Samsung directly as was the case last time around.