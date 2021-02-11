Tarsier Studios' puzzly horror-adventure Little Nightmares II is launching across all platforms right now, including Google's very own Stadia. If you happen to be a Pro subscriber, you can go ahead and claim this unsettling adventure for free.

The original Little Nightmares is also available on Stadia, and was free with Pro for several months. Both games follow the now-cliche indie-horror roadmap of a small character in a big, eerie environment, solving puzzles and avoiding conflict with grotesque enemies.

That first game was a compelling take on the formula, though, with Metacritic scores hovering in the high 70s. Early reviews of the sequel seem more or less as positive. This new entry introduces a second protagonist, Mono, that joins returning player character Six on their spooky travels. Although trailers show the two interacting to solve puzzles, Little Nightmares II is still a single-player game.

Little Nightmares II is available right now for $29.99 — or, if you're a Pro subscriber, for free.