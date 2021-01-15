This story was originally published and last updated .
Verizon used to be among the slowest carriers to update their phones, but that may not be true anymore. Big Red became the first US carrier to send out the Android 11 update to the Galaxy Note10 mid-January, only a couple of weeks after it debuted on the Exynos-powered international Note10 models. And now, a month later, T-Mobile is jumping on the bandwagon and has started rolling out Android 11 to its Note10 and 10+ units.
The update carries firmware version N970USQU5ETLL on the Note10 and N975USQU5ETLL on the Note10+ and brings Samsung's updated One UI 3. For full details on all of the changes that One UI 3 comes with, head to our hands-on.
Regarding Verizon, we initially received a tip from a reader who provided a screenshot showing he has indeed been updated to Android 11 on his Verizon Note10, firmware version N970USQU5ETLL, which is in accordance with the official Verizon website.
If you have a T-Mobile Note10, it's worth manually checking for the update if you haven't already been notified.
T-Mobile
Updated with T-Mobile rollout.
- Thanks:
- Dan Rosseau
Comments