You may have seen Little Nightmares II is coming to Stadia Pro tomorrow (February 11), but that's not the only Stadia news for the week. There are several other announcements today, but perhaps the biggest news is that Crayta is going to be free to everybody — no subscription required. Additionally, Pikuniku is now available, Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen and the PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle add-on are here, and there's a sale on several Assassin's Creed and 2K games.

As Stadia exclusives go, Crayta has been one of the more interesting games on the platform because it builds on the ideology of the Minecraft modding community with an even larger potential to create a playground of almost any type. It's a game that relies heavily on contributions from the players, and since it's only as good as its community, Stadia is now making Crayta free for everybody to play whether they are Stadia Pro subscribers or not.

This only makes Crayta: Starter Edition free to everybody, but there are add-ons included with the Premium Edition and Deluxe Edition, which are still paid upgrades (though the Premium Edition is currently included with Stadia Pro). There are also Crayta Credits available for purchase if you want to spend on some of the in-game extras. If you just want to start playing right away, hit this link (careful, it auto-launches).

Crayta was the first Stadia title to support State Share, and now it's also gaining support for Crowd Play. This means live streamers will be able to open their gaming sessions to their viewers for an easier way to engage with fans.

Pikuniku is also launching today, a puzzle game with a conspiratorial plot. It's normally $12.99, but it's on sale for today at just $10.39. It's available for

The Destiny 2 universe also just got a little larger with the Season of the Chosen expansion, which can be purchased from the in-game store for 1,000 silver. It adds new Legendary and Exotic gear, plus a new Battlegrounds game mode that matches three players in a PvE arena for "ritual combat" against warriors sent by Empress Caiatl of the Cabal. More battlegrounds are set to open up later in the season.

And if you're looking for even more PAC-MAN fun, the Mega Tunnel Battle add-on is now available to coincide with the Lunar / Chinese New Year celebration. It includes several perks, and you can pick it up for just $4.99 on the Stadia Store.

Finally, there are a bunch of sales on games from the Assassin's Creed franchise and those from publisher 2K Games. Most of these are comparable to previous sales, but if you missed them in the past, now's your chance to snap them up. And as usual, Stadia Pro subscribers will see even deeper discounts on these sales.

2K games

Assassin’s Creed