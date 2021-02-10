2021 will see OnePlus launch its next flagship phones — the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro — earlier than usual. With the reported March launch date nearing, more details about the phones are leaking on the web. The latest news sheds light on the battery and charger situation.

According to leaker Max Jambor (@MaxJmb), both phones will feature 4,500mAh units — the same capacity as the OnePlus 8T's. This corroborates a previous report that also suggested the OnePlus 9 could have support for wireless and reverse wireless charging.

9 and 9 Pro pic.twitter.com/PHU385KmL9 — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) February 9, 2021

Additionally, he also clarifies that OnePlus won't follow Samsung's lead and will bundle 65W adapters with both phones. OnePlus uses its proprietary Warp Charge (Oppo VOOC) technology to hit that impressive level of power. So, it makes sense OP would continue bundling chargers when Samsung, which uses USB-PD, is saving a few bucks by dropping the charger.

According to the leak, both devices are also expected to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, and the Pro variant may feature a Hasselblad-branded camera setup. There are rumors of yet another device, the OnePlus 9 Lite, powered by last year's Snapdragon 865. Though, it's not expected to be available in the US market.