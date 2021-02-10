Google has been testing a redesigned internal browser within its Android app for a while now. While it still hasn't rolled it out to all users yet, the browser is now picking up a new feature that can suggest related content in a pull tab.

The "People also view" card is revealed with a swipe up from the new in-app browser's bottom bar. It contains articles and videos related to the content you were viewing from Discover or Search.

For what it's worth, this isn't the first time we're seeing this card pop up within the Google app for Android. In 2017, Google tested this idea with select users, but it was never widely rolled out. The seeming revival of this feature may be partly why the app dropped Chrome custom tabs last year — more places for Google to throw content at you.

The card appears to be rolling out with Google app beta version 12.4. However, none of my devices on this latest version have picked it up yet, suggesting this is still something Google's toggling on the server side of things.