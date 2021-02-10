(February 10, 2021) - Bullitt Group, the global leader in award-winning, rugged mobile phones, has agreed to a long term, exclusive global strategic brand partnership to develop and market rugged mobile phones bearing the iconic Motorola brand.

“This is a unique strategic alliance, as it allows Bullitt to apply its expertise to the Motorola portfolio of products.” says Dave Floyd, Bullitt Co-Founder. “Motorola invented the mobile phone and remains one of the most iconic brands in the world. To be entrusted by Motorola to create a portfolio of Motorola branded rugged phones, bears testament to the exceptional business we have built at Bullitt over the last 11 years.”

“Bullitt has distinguished itself as a leader in rugged mobile. These devices have broad appeal, from outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers to consumers who just want an ultra-durable phone. We look forward to working with Bullitt to ruggedize our products, allowing the Motorola brand to be present in a new and growing segment of Mobile phone users.” said Dave Carroll, Executive Director Strategic Brand Partnerships at Motorola.

Both Motorola and Bullitt have innovation in their DNA and will combine expertise to reach a new segment of consumers. As smartphones are used everywhere, there is more demand for devices that can cope with the stress of day to day life. The portfolio of Motorola branded rugged phones will complement Motorola’s growing family of innovative products. Details of the Motorola rugged mobile phones will be announced later this quarter.

About Bullitt Group

Bullitt Group are the pioneers of rugged mobile with over a decade of 'tough tech’ experience. Since its formation in 2009, Bullitt has consistently led the market with its innovation and won international awards for its tough mobile products. Bullitt designs, manufactures, and distributes millions of mobile phones to over 50 markets worldwide.

Bullitt is the global licensee for Cat® (Caterpillar Inc.) and Land Rover for mobile phones and related peripherals. Its portfolio is constantly learning and evolving through rugged consumer research and development, using its exceptional expertise at strengthening and toughening mobile technology for the demands of extreme working conditions and hard knocks of everyday life.

Bullitt Group’s Head Office is in Reading, England with additional office locations in the United States, Taiwan, China, South Africa, Germany, and Australia.>www.bullitt-group.com.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships



For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumer’s lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.