Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. While Wednesday's can be slow, today we have a packed list. First and foremost, I'd like to point out that 2K has a handful of games on sale today, including the titles XCOM: Enemy Within, Civilization Revolution 2, and NBA 2K20. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 20 temporarily free and 50 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Storage Organizer PRO $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Website Shortcut Maker - URL Shortcut Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pro Mp3 player - Qamp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Remastered: Noob vs Pro vs Hacker vs God $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- MONSTER VS ZOMBIE [VIP] $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Realistic Sniper Shooter 3D - FPS Shooting 2021 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- AceSpeeder3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Brain Card Game - Boymate10 4P $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stone Of Souls HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Color Link Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mystery of Fortune 3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Offline Tap tap cartoonist - Cartoon999 (VIP) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Goody Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Supercons - The Superhero Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hex AMOLED Neon Live Wallpaper $4.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Corvy - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- ElkNut $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Positional: GPS, Compass, Level, Time, Sun, Moon $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- AngularDev PRO: Learn Angular v10 Development $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Computer Programming [PRO] - Learn to Code $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Laravel [PRO] - Laravel Tutorials - Ads Free $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Node.js Programming PRO - Node Js Tutorials $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- PythonPad PRO: Become a Python 3 Programmer Now $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ReactDev PRO: Become a Job Ready React Developer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Droid Dev PRO: Learning Android App Development $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Greek Mythology - Mythology For Kids PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- How much can I spend? Expense Tracker Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- JSDev: Learn Javascript Programming [PRO] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PHPDev PRO: Become a Job Ready PHP Programmer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- S2TDroid Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Screen Share Tile - Share screenshot from tile $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Travel Tracker Pro - GPS tracker $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bluetooth Commander Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bluetooth Splitter Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- BMI Calculator PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- BT/USB/TCP Bridge Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Drums Sheet Reading PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ear Training PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hydro Coach PRO - Drink water $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- ECG Basics - Full $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- G-CORE Green Caddy Golf $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Ashworld $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- RPG Ascendants: Power Rising $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kitty Powers' Matchmaker $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kitty Powers' Love Life $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- NBA 2K20 $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- XCOM®: Enemy Within $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sasaya $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- ZYCA $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vengeance RPG $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vochord $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $12.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudoku PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Civilization Revolution 2 $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DRAGON QUEST $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Aline Icon Pack - linear gradient icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Rounded - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Aivy - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ango - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bladient Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gladient Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lenyo Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Moxy Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
