Those who listen to music on Spotify may have wanted to look at lyrics at one point or another. For many of them, Genius's "Behind the Lyrics" experience, which only gave some lyrics alongside a big dose of trivia for some songs, hasn't cut the mustard. But after years of demand, the streaming company has relented, confirming that it is testing a full lyrics experience in the U.S.

In a statement to TechCrunch, Spotify confirmed that the feature would roll out to some users today as a "test" and will be powered by Musixmatch — the same company that also provides Spotify with song lyrics in 27 other markets. Musixmatch is also confirming the change.

Musixmatch signed on as Spotify's primary lyrics partner in 2011 before it was replaced by Genius in 2016. Musixmatch re-signed last year, however, to launch lyrics in 26 countries — Spotify launched in South Korea with its Lyric feature this month.

Behind the Lyrics was still around in some form through last summer, but it seems to be gone for the most part right now. Presumably, that should pave the way for the Musixmatch lyrics to go far and wide.