At $200, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are the company's most expensive pair of true wireless earbuds yet. While they justify the asking price, who doesn't want a sweet discount? Well, if you've waited till now, you're in luck. Woot is slashing $30 off the launch price, bringing the buds down to $170.

If you're not an Amazon Prime subscriber, you will have to pay for shipping. Even then, this is the lowest price we've seen from a third-party retailer so far. The discount is available for all three colors: Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Purple, but the quantity per order is limited to three.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ditch the bean design for a much better fit and improved passive noise isolation. Like David mentioned in his review, the dual driver design is legit, and it really delivers deliver good mid-range punch, solid highs, and bass that is mercifully restrained.

Apart from stellar sound, they also offer additional functionality such as voice detect mode that reduces music volume when it detects you’re talking, seamless device switching, and 3D spatial audio — which, to be honest, doesn’t really work that well.

Anyhow, these are still among the best truly wireless earbuds you could pair with your Android phone. So, unless you don't mind trading in your older earphones for up to a $50 discount, this is the best deal you can get on the Buds Pro right now.