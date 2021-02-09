Samsung more or less rules the non-Fire Android tablet space, offering a wide range of options at varying price points. And right now, you can cop a discount on several of its models, all the way from the humble A7 on up to the super-premium S7+.
The biggest deal you can get today is $300 off the 256-gig Galaxy Tab S6. Normally going for $729.99, it's currently available for $429.99. You can also get the 64-gig tab A7 in silver or gold for $219.99, a savings of $60, as well as $110 off the Tab S7 and $80 off the S7+.
Here are all the deals you can get right now:
- Galaxy Tab A7
- 128GB – $219.99 ($60 off)
- Galaxy Tab S5e
- 128GB – $329.99 ($150 off)
- Galaxy Tab S6
- 256GB – $429.99 ($300 off)
- Galaxy Tab S7
- 256GB – $619.99 ($110 off)
- 512GB – $699.99 ($130 off)
- Galaxy Tab S7+
- 128GB – $769.99 ($80 off)
- 256GB – $799.99 ($130 off)
- 512GB – $879.99 ($150 off)
The deals get even better if you've got access to Samsung's additional discounts, like those for college students:
If you have access to discounts on the Samsung store, like edu or gov, there are deals to be had there right now.
Like the Tab S7+ that's already on sale, but now with an extra $154 discount for a total of only $615.99.https://t.co/iXVINnBiwE pic.twitter.com/7CzvotBX2Z
— Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) February 8, 2021
Now, Samsung's website is weird (read: not very good), so the above links may not take you directly to the option you want. These savings are worth the minor hassle, though — just be sure to check everything is configured properly before you order.
