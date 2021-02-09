Samsung more or less rules the non-Fire Android tablet space, offering a wide range of options at varying price points. And right now, you can cop a discount on several of its models, all the way from the humble A7 on up to the super-premium S7+.

The biggest deal you can get today is $300 off the 256-gig Galaxy Tab S6. Normally going for $729.99, it's currently available for $429.99. You can also get the 64-gig tab A7 in silver or gold for $219.99, a savings of $60, as well as $110 off the Tab S7 and $80 off the S7+.

Here are all the deals you can get right now:

The deals get even better if you've got access to Samsung's additional discounts, like those for college students:

If you have access to discounts on the Samsung store, like edu or gov, there are deals to be had there right now. Like the Tab S7+ that's already on sale, but now with an extra $154 discount for a total of only $615.99.https://t.co/iXVINnBiwE pic.twitter.com/7CzvotBX2Z — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) February 8, 2021

Now, Samsung's website is weird (read: not very good), so the above links may not take you directly to the option you want. These savings are worth the minor hassle, though — just be sure to check everything is configured properly before you order.