Sitting on the cutting edge of novelty gets real expensive, real fast. Take the Surface Duo — software from Google, hardware and some integrations from Microsoft. It's a remarkable dual-display device, but costs too much and, furthermore, is difficult to finance. But if you're able to plop a chunk of change down for it, the Duo is available on Amazon for $400 off right now.

The Duo runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, measures exceptionally thin at 4.8mm per pane (though it's more substantial when folded closed), and handles Android pretty cleanly minus a few dual-display adaptations which make it work better. If you value uniqueness and the fun and challenges that come with it, this is the device for you. More details are in our long-term review.

Amazon is selling both 128GB and 256GB versions at $400 off right now, placing them at $1,000 and $1,100, respectively. Lookin' good to you? Now's the time to buy.