Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook has a lot going for it with its slim Pixelbook-style design, 4K OLED screen, and capable processor. But its battery life isn't great, and at an MSRP of $999, it hasn't sold very well. If you're into the overall package but sticker shock has stopped you from diving in, now's your chance: the Galaxy Chromebook is currently $300 off.

If you're not worried about getting work done all day away from your charger, the Galaxy Chromebook is pretty compelling. It's a slim convertible with a built-in stylus and a fantastic display, and it has ample horsepower to manage Chrome OS with an Intel Core i5 and eight gigs of RAM.

This price is available both from Best Buy and Samsung itself. This is still very firmly in premium territory for a Chromebook, but $300 off represents a 30 percent discount — very significant. Hit the links below to pick one up.