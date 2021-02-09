Samsung has set a good pace updating its flagship smartphones to Android 11, and now after a brief beta that kicked off in December, the update has started to reach several of Samsung's mid-range phones. Whilst still lagging behind Pixel devices, this update is rolling out way ahead of the roadmap Samsung laid out in December, which had the M30s pushed all the way back to August 2021.
M30s changelog courtesy of XDA Developers
The update weighs in at roughly 2GBs and has only been spotted in India so far. As well as bringing all the fancy new features of Android 11, Samsung's feature-packed One UI has further been refined and improved. In the changelog, I noticed that Smart View no longer supports Google Cast, meaning you can't share your screen to a Chromecast or Android TV device. I use this feature rarely, but even so, it was useful and something that I'll miss. It also means wireless DeX won't be compatible with those devices, which is even more of a shame.
We'll be keeping this page up-to-date as other devices and variants get upgraded.
- Source:
- XDA Developers
Comments