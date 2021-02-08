As part of the Mi 11 international launch event, Xiaomi has also announced the forthcoming MIUI 12.5 rollout. The new version might only be a point release, but it adds some thoughtful touches to the Xiaomi ROM, such as CPU usage improvements and uninstallable system apps. It's coming to the Mi 11 and a few other new phones first.

The new version of the Android skin comes with a redesigned, less CPU-taxing UI that allows for longer battery life and smoother animations. The update will also let you to uninstall most system apps, save for a small number of critical applications. There are also new "super" wallpapers on board, new sounds, and improved interoperability features for Windows, similar to Microsoft's first-party Your Phone app.

MIUI 12.5 will roll out to first phones in Q2 2021, starting with the Mi 11, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10, and Mi 10 Pro. A second wave coming later in Q2 will bring the update to eleven more devices: Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi 10T Lite, Mi Note 10 Pro, Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Lite, Redmi Note 9T, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9S, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and the Redmi 9. Xiaomi will announce further devices later down the line.

While you'll still have to be patient for a bit, you should soon be able to get your hands on the latest MIUI. You'll receive a notification when the new firmware is available on your phone.