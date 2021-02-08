If you want to share a video with someone but need to get rid of the audio for whatever reason, you can do so with Google Photos or another gallery app. But let's say you get to the point of sharing in WhatsApp and you still need to remove some annoying sound — with the latest WhatsApp beta, it's now a piece of cake.
As of version 2.21.3.13, WhatsApp beta has a small speaker icon situation just below the video timeline on the edit screen. Toggling it off will silence the video so that it won't have any distracting audio on it when it reaches its recipient. It's really that simple.
The mute audio button appears whether you recorded the video within WhatsApp or not. So if you're sharing a video from another source or one that you've taken with your phone's camera app, you can still cut the sound.
According to WABetaInfo, the option may also show up in the previous beta version of the app, but to be sure, it's best to update to the newest version. You can grab v2.21.3.13 from APK Mirror. If you're signed up to the beta program through the Play Store, the update should have rolled out to you already. We can expect this latest feature to hit the stable version of WhatsApp in around a month.
- Source:
- WABetaInfo
