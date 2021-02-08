The last time we heard about Project Cars Go was way back in 2018 when Gamevil announced the title. Apparently the racer entered into an open beta in Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands last month, and today the game is finally available on the Play Store for pre-registration, at least in the US. This should all signal that we are nearing the game's launch, not that it's easy to get excited for yet another CSR Racing clone for mobile.

Gameplay video from IGV IOS and Android Gameplay Trailers

Since Project Cars Go entered into an open beta in the Nordic regions of Europe in the last month (running from January 26th to March 11th), gameplay videos have popped up, which is nice to see since Gamevil has yet to provide one. Of course, there's a reason for this, the game will perform much better when it launches if nobody knows what's included, going solely off of name recognition of the popular racing series, which is why branded games are all the rage on mobile anymore. Now, if you watch the above video, you'll see that this racer does not allow steering, just like the CSR Racing series and it many clones. It's clear as day that Project Cars Go is a one-tap drag racing game, which is surprising to see after Microsoft earned a boatload of criticism with the release of a similar branded one-tap drag racer.

Of course, the big news today is that Project Cars Go is finally available on the Play Store as a pre-registration release, and the developer account on Twitter has confirmed that the game should be released sometime soon. Like many pre-registration listings, if you register you'll earn some free rewards when the game is launched, not that Gamevil has bothered to stipulate what these prizes are. What we do know is that people will be able to globally pre-register starting on February 23rd, so it looks like the current pre-reg listing in the US is part of a slow rollout.

So there it is. Project Cars Go is available for pre-registration, but since it looks and sounds like a typical cash-grab clone of a successful series, I can't say this news is very exciting. Of course, if you'd prefer to make up your own mind, you can pre-register through the Play Store widget below to receive a notification that the game is available on release day, whatever day that may be.