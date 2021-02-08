Phone manufacturers are gradually stopping to include wall chargers in their boxes, helping protect the environment and cutting down on costs. Unfortunately, USB-C PD chargers aren't cheap, but you can grab one for just $8 on Amazon, thanks to this deal.

This wall adapter features a compact form-factor, making it easy to fit into your bag when you're on the go. It comes with a single USB Type-C PD connector, delivering up to 20W, which is decent enough to charge your phone or tablet quickly. Sadly, though, you won't be able to charge most laptops with it, as the output won't be enough for larger devices. For added safety, the charger comes with short circuit, over-current, over-temperature, and over-voltage protection.

To snatch one for just $8, make sure you apply the on-page coupon before adding the item to your cart. Only the white model is discounted, though, so you're out of luck if you prefer a darker charger.