Welcome to Monday, everyone. It would appear things picked up over the weekend, and so I have a boatload of sales to share with everyone today. Of course, I also have a few standouts. First up is Monopoly from Marmalade Game Studio, a developer that handles many Hasbro properties. Next, I have Peace Death, a quirky arcade simulator. Last up is Kiwanuka, an enjoyable puzzler that offers a striking art style. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 63 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

Paint By Numbers Creator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games