Welcome to Monday, everyone. It would appear things picked up over the weekend, and so I have a boatload of sales to share with everyone today. Of course, I also have a few standouts. First up is Monopoly from Marmalade Game Studio, a developer that handles many Hasbro properties. Next, I have Peace Death, a quirky arcade simulator. Last up is Kiwanuka, an enjoyable puzzler that offers a striking art style. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 63 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Paint By Numbers Creator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Games
- Tale from asdo $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- 4Goats Forever $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Chess Art for Kids (No Ads) - Bagatur Engine $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Master of Rogues - The Seven Artifacts (roguelike) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Yellow Submarine $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cooking Speedy Premium: Fever Chef Cooking Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Heroes VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tobrix $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Archery Master Man-3D $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Save the boy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Animal Camp - Healing Resort $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Atonement - Dungeon of the Seven Deadly Sins $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Be a Fish - VR Simulator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cat Forest : Healing Camp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Devil Twins: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon Corporation S: An auto-farming RPG game! $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Egyptian Pyramids Virtual Reality Roller Coaster $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Intergalactic Space Virtual Reality Roller Coaster $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Longest Night:Serial Killer,Horific Haunted Asylum $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- VR Pirates Ahoy - Underwater Shipwrecks Voyage $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Shortcuts widget - Apps Folder Widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cuticon Drop - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Sun Locator Pro $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 hours
- Mushroom Identification $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pulsar Music Player Pro - Mp3 Player, Audio Player $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- QuickEdit Text Editor Pro - Writer & Code Editor $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neutron Audio Recorder $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Amazing Wheels Pro (No ads) $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- CloudPlayer™ Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 7 days
- FTP Server $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sendmate [share files using wifi] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SSH Server $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cubasis 3 - Music Studio and Audio Editor $54.99 -> $29.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Aftermath $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Crossword Puzzles (No Ads) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Denki Blocks! Deluxe $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Eureka Quiz Game Pro (No Ads) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Forget-Me-Not $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ground Effect Pro XHD $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hard Lines $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Juggle! $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kings Hero 2: Turn Based RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kiwanuka $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Magnetic Shaving Derby $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Addition Subtraction $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- She Sees Red - Interactive Thriller $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Spirit $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Spirit XHD $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super Soccer Champs $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super Soccer Champs 2020 $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tennis Champs Returns $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- TileStorm $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- TileStorm: Eggbot's Irish Adventure $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- TileStorm: Eggbot's Polar Adventure $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- BATTLESHIP $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Clue $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Enpuzzled $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Monopoly - Board game classic about real-estate! $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE 2 - More choices, more freedom! $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel $4.73 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cube Card $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DRAW CHILLY $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Galaxy Genome $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- VGBAnext - Universal Console Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- WHO IS AWESOME $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Meltdown© Premium $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Athena Dark Icon Pack - Dark Squircle Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Athena Icon Pack - Squircle Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hera Icon Pack - Circle Icons 🔥 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Unusual Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Crispy 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oxigen Square - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel Ring - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CRiOS Carbon - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- One UI Fluo - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
