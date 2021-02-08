Welcome to Monday, everyone. It would appear things picked up over the weekend, and so I have a boatload of sales to share with everyone today. Of course, I also have a few standouts. First up is Monopoly from Marmalade Game Studio, a developer that handles many Hasbro properties. Next, I have Peace Death, a quirky arcade simulator. Last up is Kiwanuka, an enjoyable puzzler that offers a striking art style. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 63 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Paint By Numbers Creator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Games

  1. Tale from asdo $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. 4Goats Forever $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Chess Art for Kids (No Ads) - Bagatur Engine $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Master of Rogues - The Seven Artifacts (roguelike) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Yellow Submarine $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Cooking Speedy Premium: Fever Chef Cooking Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Grow Heroes VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Tobrix $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Archery Master Man-3D $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Save the boy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Animal Camp - Healing Resort $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Atonement - Dungeon of the Seven Deadly Sins $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Be a Fish - VR Simulator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Cat Forest : Healing Camp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Devil Twins: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Dungeon Corporation S: An auto-farming RPG game! $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Egyptian Pyramids Virtual Reality Roller Coaster $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Intergalactic Space Virtual Reality Roller Coaster $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Longest Night:Serial Killer,Horific Haunted Asylum $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. VR Pirates Ahoy - Underwater Shipwrecks Voyage $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Shortcuts widget - Apps Folder Widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Cuticon Drop - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Sun Locator Pro $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 hours
  2. Mushroom Identification $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Pulsar Music Player Pro - Mp3 Player, Audio Player $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. QuickEdit Text Editor Pro - Writer & Code Editor $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Neutron Audio Recorder $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Amazing Wheels Pro (No ads) $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. CloudPlayer™ Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. FTP Server $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Sendmate [share files using wifi] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. SSH Server $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Cubasis 3 - Music Studio and Audio Editor $54.99 -> $29.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Aftermath $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Crossword Puzzles (No Ads) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Denki Blocks! Deluxe $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Eureka Quiz Game Pro (No Ads) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Forget-Me-Not $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Ground Effect Pro XHD $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Hard Lines $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Juggle! $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Kings Hero 2: Turn Based RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Kiwanuka $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Magnetic Shaving Derby $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Math Addition Subtraction $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. She Sees Red - Interactive Thriller $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Spirit $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Spirit XHD $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Super Soccer Champs $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Super Soccer Champs 2020 $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Tennis Champs Returns $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. TileStorm $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. TileStorm: Eggbot's Irish Adventure $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. TileStorm: Eggbot's Polar Adventure $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  22. BATTLESHIP $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Clue $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Enpuzzled $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Lovecraft's Untold Stories $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Monopoly - Board game classic about real-estate! $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. THE GAME OF LIFE 2 - More choices, more freedom! $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  28. THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  29. Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel $4.73 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  30. CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. Cube Card $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. DRAW CHILLY $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. Galaxy Genome $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  34. Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  35. Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  36. Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  37. Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  38. River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  39. VGBAnext - Universal Console Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  40. WHO IS AWESOME $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  41. Meltdown© Premium $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Athena Dark Icon Pack - Dark Squircle Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Athena Icon Pack - Squircle Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Hera Icon Pack - Circle Icons 🔥 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Unusual Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Crispy 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Oxigen Square - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Pixel Ring - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. CRiOS Carbon - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. One UI Fluo - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days