All wet and nowhere to go? Sounds like a Galaxy S21 we know. A time-lapse photography channel on YouTube is putting the new Samsung mobile flagship through an extended immersion test just to see how long it can last underwater. The answer is yet to be found, but we do know that it won't be a short one.

As of press time, the particular S21 unit seen on stream has been survived sitting in a fish tank for more than 240 hours or 10 days. Contiguous footage of the complete run is currently not available save for the above livestream and this 12-hour clip of the third day, so we can't exactly verify if there were meaningful disruptions to the trial along the way.

We do know that the stopwatch display had to be reset each time it displayed 99 hours, 59 minutes, and 59 seconds and are aware of a couple of events which required some jostling around the 118-hour and 241-hour marks in the 11th-day stream above. That said, the phone was kept on through all these hours with the magic of a wireless charging pad attached to the back wall of the aquarium.

Here's the update log as written in the description of the 11th-day video up to 243 hours:

UPDATE 1:

As it turns out the stopwatch on the S21 goes up to 99 hours 59 minutes 59 seconds only. When it reached that I had to manually restart it, and the counter started from 0 again.

This many times was the stopwatch restarted: twice

Add 200 hours to the actual time that's on the counter. UPDATE 2:

The phone gave a "Moisture detected" warning after being submerged for 117 hours and 53 minutes. The screen was unresponsive, and it kept jumping between applications uncontrollably.

After some button pressing now it works fine again, the moisture warning is still there.

Let's see what happens next. Update 3:

At 241 hours and 10 minutes we were about a dozen people watching, and everyone was interested if the speakers still work. I played some music and the speakers sounded terrible, very quiet and barely understandable. At this time the water pressed LAP, so that's what you can see on the screen now. It stay until the next stopwatch reset.

The channel, Photo Owl Time Lapse, claims to be testing the phone's IP68 rating which ensures that it can operate normally after submersion in water for a long duration — in Samsung's case, 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. The aquarium looks to barely be able to hold 50cm of water, so perhaps we can give this stunt some discount, but it's still a fascinating thing to witness or keep in the background in any case.

We'll keep an eye out for developments and update this story as needed.