The National Park Service has offered mobile apps for some of its national parks in the United States, but maintaining a separate application for each park or landmark probably wasn't the best idea. That's why the NPS has now released a unified app for its parks, allowing you to research and monitor hundreds of landmarks in one place.

The new app, simply called 'National Park Service,' includes access to information about every single property managed by the organization — from the 13,200,000-acre Wrangell–St. Elias National Park and Preserve in Alaska to the 0.02-acre Thaddeus Kosciuszko National Memorial. You can save maps and information about each park for offline access, check news updates, and organize parks into lists.

If you're planning a trip to a national park or reserve, the new unified app is a convenient way to stay informed. You can get it from the Play Store at the link below.

Photo credit: Lennart Sikkema (CC 3.0 license)