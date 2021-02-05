If you just got an email from Slack explaining that you need to reset your password with a big, phishy-looking link, it's legit. The company's Android app was accidentally logging credentials in plain text, and affected customers are being notified via email to reset their passwords. We've reached out to Slack to be triply sure, and company representatives tell us that it's not a scam, they're sending these emails themselves.

These emails above and below are legit; you're not being phished.

Again, this isn't a phishing attempt or anything like that, even though it might look like one at a glance. Emails are being sent to Slack customers as we speak, and we aren't sure if everyone will get one. Slack tells us this only impacted a small subset of Android users, who are being notified as of this afternoon.

Included in the email is a link to reset your password. It's safe to click, or you can navigate to Slack's site directly yourself, sign in there, and reset your password manually, if you want to be especially careful — though, again, it isn't really necessary. Just make sure your new password is a good one.

Affected customers are also asked to wipe their Android app's data to get rid of those logs, which are still hanging around your phone's storage, storing your login credentials in plain text. There are a handful of ways to do that. Slack instructs customers to go to Settings -> Apps -> Slack -> Storage -> Clear Data or Storage. If that doesn't work, you can try long-pressing the Slack app or its icon in the multitasking menu and tap App Info -> Storage -> Clear Data or Storage, or search for the app in Settings. Note that you'll need to sign back in after doing this.

If you used your Slack password at any other websites, be sure to reset it there, too. If you save your passwords with Google, a good way to check is with Chrome's built-in password checkup tool, accessible in Settings -> Autofill -> Passwords to see if the ones it lists for Slack were used anywhere else.

The version of the Android app responsible for this issue has been blocked from use, so there's no reason to worry about updating it: If your version still works, it's a good one. But you can download the latest version over at the Play Store if you want to be sure.

The full text of the email is just below:

