After a bit of a hold-up, the OnePlus 7 and 7T series finally picked up their first OxygenOS 11 betas around mid-January. While the update included a host of nifty features, including the 8T’s spruced-up interface, one notable thing it left out was the always-on display function. Thankfully, the second beta adds that missing feature but with an unfortunate caveat — it's limited to the Pro models.
OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 is simultaneously reaching both the OnePlus 7 and 7T series with the exact same changelog. However, there’s one prominent omission: The standard OnePlus 7 and 7T don’t support always-on display, even though their Pro siblings do. It isn’t clear if this is a temporary exclusion or if OnePlus plans to constrain the cheaper models in the stable release as well.
OnePlus has separately fixed a minor camera flashlight issue, besides taking care of a couple of battery-related bugs. Other than that, you should also notice some improvements to the dynamic wallpapers, display brightness, and general power consumption. You can go through the full changelog below:
- System
- Optimized the sliding effect of the dynamic wallpaper
- Improved power consumption in some scenarios
- Optimized the adjusting intensity of automatic brightness to bring a more smooth using experience
- Fixed the issue with the adapter not charging and using the headset at the same time
- Fixed the issue in which the battery icon is not displayed on the status bar
- Fixed the issue that 'Tips & Support' is not displayed in the Settings
- Camera
- Fixed the small probability flashback issue with the camera when unlocking in professional mode
- Ambient Display
- Newly supported Always-on ambient display feature for OP7Pro and OP7TPro (Go to: Settings - Utilities - OnePlus Laboratory - Always-on ambient display)
Those already on a previous beta will receive this build as an OTA update, while others will have to manually flash the ROM. Be sure to make a full backup before proceeding, in either case. And since this a beta build, you might find day-to-day performance is somewhat unstable.
Comments