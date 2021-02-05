OnePlus has been rolling out a few software upgrades over the past few days, including the final update for the OnePlus 7 and 7T and OxygenOS for the Verizon OnePlus 8. Now it's time for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T to get a handful of bug fixes and the January security patches — even though we're now in February.
The update is labelled as OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, OxygenOS 11.0.7.9 for the 8T in India and North America, and OxygenOS 11.0.7.10 for the 8T in Europe. All of the upgrades have an identical changelog, which mentions Google's January security patches and a few interface/app fixes.
System
- Optimized the experience of using long screenshots
- Optimized the UI display effect of the notification bar
- Improve the stuttering problem of some tripartite applications
- Fixed the small probability issue that Twitter may freeze
- Fixed the issue that opening app split-screen may fail
- Fixed the issue of failure to switch the accent color in a small probability
- Fixed the inaccurate display of the attribution of some numbers
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.01
Gallery
- Fixed the issue that the video cannot be played in a small probability
The updates are gradually rolling out, but you might be able to get them ahead of time with OxygenUpdater. The original forum threads can be found at the links below.
Comments