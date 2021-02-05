Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but most of the new releases are headed to streaming services rather than the big screen. Whether you're staying at home to limit potential risks, or just saving a few bucks by watching from the couch, we've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming titles.

February 5

Bliss

Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Owen Wilson, Salma Hayek, Nesta Cooper

A mind-bending love story following Greg who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets the mysterious Isabel, a woman living on the streets and convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is a computer simulation.

The Mimic

Comedy | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Thomas Sadoski, Jake Robinson, Austin Pendleton, Gina Gershon, Jessica Walter, M. Emmet Walsh, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Josh Pais

Based on a true story, ‘the Narrator’ (Thomas Sadoski) is befriended by his young new neighbor (Jake Robinson), after he joins the local newspaper team. Obsessed with the idea that ‘the Kid’ may be a sociopath, ‘the Narrator’ goes to extreme lengths to uncover the truth about him. After unsettling rendezvous, the truth he finds is anything but what he expected.

The Right One

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Nick Thune, Cleopatra Coleman, Iliza Shlesinger, MJ Kokolis, Trezzo Mahoro, David Koechner

Sara, a novelist struggling with writer's block, needs inspiration — and finds it when she serendipitously meets Godfrey, a down-on-his-luck oddball who constantly changes personas and alter egos in order to cope with his past and avoid reality. Just as Godfrey begins to open up to Sara, he discovers that she’s been using him as inspiration for her next novel, and he vanishes from her life. Did Sara just lose the man of her dreams, or will she be able to find him and make things right?

Cody's Review: The Right One fails to deliver an enjoyable or insightful experience, but rather spends time trying to be two different movies without sufficiently committing to either type. The first 45 minutes gives us a traditional RomCom with all of the staples like a quirky girl that can't find love and the unexpected guy that breaks through her barriers. We follow Sara (Cleopatra Coleman), a mediocre romance novelist with writer's block. She's the stereotype girl that keeps her friends at a distance and plays it off at quirkiness. Frankly, she's alright, but never really becomes likeable enough throughout the movie. There is also Godfrey (Nick Thune), an eccentric that runs around the city with different personas so he can always be the center of attention. It's fun and interesting for a while, and would almost seem like a fairly original character... except that he's instantly recognizable as Willoughby, a single-episode role Thune held 8 years ago in the (underrated) show Don't Trust the Bitch in Apartment 23. Much like SNL spin-off characters, this one shouldn't have had a dedicated movie — things take a dramatic turn as he is revealed to have fairly serious emotional scars. This is where The Right One fails to stick the landing, as that RomCom momentum slows to a halt, it never successfully deals with the emotional trauma or how to handle it. All of this is merely glossed over in the way RomComs usually do. Verdict: People looking for an enjoyable RomCom experience are going to be disappointed when things get too serious and kill off all the fun, and those looking for a deeper drama will find that this is barely a surface-level exploration into depression. I'm not sure anybody will get what they want from watching this movie.

Malcolm & Marie

Drama, Romance | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Zendaya, John David Washington

As a filmmaker and his girlfriend return home from his movie premiere, smoldering tensions and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning.

Falling

Drama | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Lance Henriksen, Viggo Mortensen, Laura Linney

John Peterson lives with his partner Eric and their adopted daughter in Southern California. When he is visited by his aging father Willis from Los Angeles who is searching for a place to retire, their two very different worlds collide.

Two of Us

Drama, Romance | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Barbara Sukowa, Martine Chevallier, Léa Drucker

Pensioners Nina and Madeleine have hidden their deep and passionate love for many decades. From everybody’s point of view, including Madeleine’s family, they are simply two neighbors living on the top floor of their building. They come and go between their two apartments, sharing the tender delights of everyday life together. Until the day their relationship is turned upside down by an unexpected event leading Madeleine’s daughter to slowly unveil the truth about them.

2 Hearts

Drama, Romance | Streaming: February 2, 2021 | Theaters: October 16 | IMDb

Starring: Radha Mitchell, Jacob Elordi, Adan Canto

For two couples the future unfolds in different decades and different places, but a hidden connection will bring them together in a way no one could have predicted.

Little Fish

Romance, Sci-Fi | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Olivia Cooke, Jack O'Connell, Soko

As a memory loss virus runs rampant, one couple fights to hold their relationship together before the disease can erase all memory of their love in this sweeping sci-fi romance.

Son of the South

Biography, Drama | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Lucas Till, Lucy Hale, Julia Ormond, Sienna Guillory

A grandson of a Klansman comes of age in the deep south and joins the Civil Rights Movement. From executive producer Spike Lee and based on Bob Zellner’s autobiography, 'The Wrong Side of Murder Creek'

A Cold Hard Truth

Drama | Streaming: January 19 | IMDb

Starring: Reesha L. Archibald, Michael Beach, Mel Chude

After his cousin, Lanie (Simone Missick), commits suicide, journalist Stewart (Dorian Missick) begins to unravel a web of shaming, lies, and secrets. He discovers the involvement of the police, his cousin’s ex and the man she had an affair with – her church pastor, Kenneth (Michael Beach). Driven by his own emotional turmoil, he turns the tables on them all to avenge his cousin’s demise.

Payback

Thriller | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Matt Levett, Toby Leonard Moore, Anna Baryshnikov, Lev Gorn, Rade Servedzija, Elena Satine

Mike Markovich, a young stockbroker at a Mob-controlled Wall Street firm, is betrayed and imprisoned for six years. When he is released, his deadly quest for vengeance begins.

The Reckoning

History, Horror | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Charlotte Kirk, Joe Anderson, Steven Waddington, Sean Pertwee

Set against the backdrop of the Great Plague and subsequent witch-hunts against women, Grace Haverstock (Charlotte Kirk) must grapple with the tragic untimely death of her husband Joseph (Joe Anderson) in a society completely consumed by fear and death. Because she rejects her landlord Squire Pendleton’s (Steven Waddington) advances, she is falsely accused of being a witch and thrown in jail for a crime she didn’t commit. Grace must endure physical persecution at the hands of England’s most ruthless witch-hunter Judge Moorcroft (Sean Pertwee) and face her own inner demons as the Devil himself starts to work his way into her mind.

Red Woods

Adventure, Horror, Mystery | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Michael Barnett, Brian E. Stead, Jacquelynn Ware

A group of urbex enthusiasts travel to the backwoods of Appalachia to capture footage of abandoned houses, when they unwittingly become the subjects of a much darker video - made by a different kind of 'enthusiast'.

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity

Action, Drama, Fantasy, Chinese | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Mark Chao, Deng Lun, Wang Ziwen

Every few hundred years a powerful immortal demon awakens. The four Yin-Yang Masters come together to summon the guardians of the realm and push back the demon. When one of the Masters is murdered, the other three must find out who is responsible for his death and replace the Master in order to keep the realm safe. The Princess of the kingdom has her own plans for the demon and its power to grant eternal life. She and the head of the royal guard conspire behind the Yin-Yang Masters' backs to claim this power for their own purposes.

Strip Down, Rise Up

Documentary | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Sheila Kelley, Jenyne Butterfly, Elizabeth Mihelich

Academy Award Nominated director Michèle Ohayon's Verite film follows women of all ages and ethnic backgrounds who heal trauma and body image shame through sensual dance and daring pole dance artistry.

Fake Famous

Documentary | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Christopher Bailey, Justine Bateman, Shannon Dee

Fake Famous explores the meaning of fame and influence in the digital age through an innovative social experiment. Following three Los Angeles-based people with relatively small followings, the film explores the attempts made to turn them into famous influencers by purchasing fake followers and bots to “engage” with their social media accounts.

A Glitch in the Matrix

Documentary, Sci-Fi | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Joshua Cooke, Paul Gude, Alex Levine, Brother Læo Mystwood, Jesse Orion, Nick Bostrom, Erik Davis

A GLITCH IN THE MATRIX, from acclaimed filmmaker Rodney Ascher (ROOM 237, THE NIGHTMARE), is a multimedia documentary that looks at the world through the eyes of people who suspect it isn't real. Part sci-fi mind-scrambler, part true-crime horror story, Ascher's exploration of simulation theory is an eye-popping journey that leaves no stone unturned.

January 29

The Little Things

Crime, Drama, Thriller | Streaming: January 28 or 29 | IMDb

Starring: Denzel Washington, John Lee Hancock, Rami Malek, Tom Hughes, Jared Leto, Jason James Richter, Chris Bauer, Sofia Vassilieva

Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), impressed with Deke’s cop instincts, unofficially engages his help. But as they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.

Palmer

Drama | Streaming: January 29 (AppleTV+) | IMDb

Starring: Justin Timberlake, Juno Temple, June Squibb, Fisher Stevens, Charles B. Wessler, Alisha Wainwright, Ryder Allen, Cheryl Guerriero

After 12 years in prison, former high school football star Eddie Palmer returns home to put his life back together—and forms an unlikely bond with Sam, an outcast boy from a troubled home. But Eddie's past threatens to ruin his new life and family.

Finding 'Ohana

Action, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: January 29 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Christina Strain, Kelly Hu, Jude Weng, Produced by Ian Bryce, Kea Peahu, Alex Aiono, Lindsay Watson, Owen Vaccaro

A summer in rural O‘ahu takes an exciting turn for two Brooklyn-raised siblings when a journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets them on an epic adventure with new friends, and leads them to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage.

The Dig

Biography, Drama, History | Streaming: January 29 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Lily James

As WWII looms, a wealthy widow hires an amateur archaeologist to excavate the burial mounds on her estate. When they make a historic discovery, the echoes of Britain's past resonate in the face of its uncertain future‎.

Savage State

Western | Streaming: January 29 | IMDb

Starring: Alice Isaaz, Kevin Janssens, Déborah François, Bruno Todeschini, Constance Dollé, Armelle Abidou, Maryne Bertieaux, Kate Moran

The American Civil War breaks out... A family of French colonists, settled in Missouri, decides to go back to France. Edmond, Madeleine, and their three daughters have to cross the whole country to reach New-York. They are led by the mysterious and dangerous mercenary, Victor.

Haymaker

Action, Drama | Streaming: January 29 | IMDb

Starring: Nomi Ruiz, Nick Sasso, John Ventimiglia, Veronica Falcón, Udo Kier, Zoë Bell, D.B. Sweeney

Haymaker follows a retired Muay Thai fighter (Sasso) working as a bouncer, who rescues an alluring transgender performer (Ruiz) from a nefarious thug, eventually becoming her bodyguard, protector, and confidant. The relationship leads Sasso's character to make an unexpected return to fighting, risking not only his relationship, but his life. Haymaker tells a story about human dignity and love.

Cody's Review: Movies are a medium for storytelling, and good writers and directors aim to tell the audience what the characters are thinking and feeling through the use of leading situations. Unfortunately, this lesson seemed to have been missed by Nick Sasso, the writer, director, editor, and leading actor for Haymaker. The story is delivered almost like a series of live moments as seen by a fly on the wall, giving no throughline or insights into the character's actions. The whole experience was like sitting through an uneventful baseball game — I kept waiting for things to happen, but it was just 75 minutes with no appreciable payoff. I even stopped at around 40 minutes to double check what type of movie this was supposed to be; I was confused at the total lack of action, minimal motivation, and no clear story. Nomi Ruiz appears to play a character (Nomi) modeled after her real life self, while Nick Sasso's character (Nicky) is a former muay thai fighter that she ostensibly hires to play her bodyguard, but it really looks as if she only wants to tease and mistreat him like a whipped boyfriend. The ensuing relationship ends abruptly and Nicky resumes his former life as a prize fighter, though I still have no idea why. I can't shake the feeling that this was a personal project for Nick and Nomi, aimed at highlighting her brand and giving him a platform to practice working in new roles on a larger project, but it doesn't feel like this was polished for mainstream audiences. The acting is generally stiff and unmotivated, the brief fight scenes don't deliver any meaningful action, and there's not much to take away from most encounters. Even the camera and lighting are an awkward mix of genres, sometimes reminiscent of mock reality shows, and other times looking more like commercials from the 80s and 90s with beauty lighting and glamor shots. However, I will give credit to the soundtrack, which was well-selected and ideal for bringing personality to scenes that would have otherwise been pretty dry. Verdict: Fans of Nomi Ruiz will enjoy Haymaker purely because it highlights her personality and brand. Unfortunately, I can't think of anybody else that's going to get much out of a viewing.

Penguin Bloom

Drama | Streaming: January 27 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln, Rachel House

When an unlikely ally enters the Bloom family's world in the form of an injured baby magpie they name Penguin, the bird’s arrival makes a profound difference in the struggling family’s life.

The Night

Horror, Suspense | Streaming: January 29 | IMDb

Starring: Shahab Hosseini, Michael Graham, Niousha Jafarian, George Maguire, Elester Latham

The Night is a psychological thriller that follows an Iranian couple, Babak and Neda, and their one-year-old daughter, Shabnam. Returning home from a friend’s gathering, Babak drives drunkenly, too stubborn to let Neda drive with a suspended license. When Babak’s driving threatens the safety of the family, Neda insists they stay the night at a hotel. Once they check-in, Babak and Neda find themselves imprisoned, forced to face the secrets they've kept from each other. And though the clock moves forward, 'the night' never ends

January 22

Baby Done

Comedy | Streaming: January 22 | IMDb

Starring: Emily Barclay, Madeleine Sami, Curtis Vowell, Sophie Henderson, Matthew Lewis, Rachel House, Rose Matafeo, Nic Sampson

When Zoe (Rose Matafeo) and Tim (Matthew Lewis) find out they are having a baby, they resolve to not let parenthood change them. Tim runs towards being a dad, while Zoe runs away from being a mum. Terrified that her life won’t be her own anymore, Zoe is still determined to tick off a list of their wildest dreams before the baby arrives. Zoe’s increasing denial about her impending birth pushes her, and her relationship, to the limit.

Our Friend

Drama | Streaming: January 22 | IMDb

Starring: Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel, Brad Ingelsby, Marielle Scott, Ahna O’Reilly, Isabella Kai Rice, Gabriela Cowperthwaite, Casey Affleck

Tells the inspiring and extraordinary true story of the Teague family—journalist Matt (Casey Affleck), his vibrant wife Nicole (Dakota Johnson) and their two young daughters—and how their lives are upended by Nicole’s heartbreaking diagnosis of terminal cancer. As Matt’s responsibilities as caretaker and parent become increasingly overwhelming, the couple’s best friend Dane Faucheux (Jason Segel) offers to come and help out. As Dane puts his life on hold to stay with his friends, the impact of this life altering decision proves greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined.

The White Tiger

Crime, Drama | Streaming: January 22 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav

Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav) narrates his epic and darkly humorous rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India. Cunning and ambitious, our young hero jockeys his way into becoming a driver for Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), who have just returned from America. Society has trained Balram to be one thing — a servant — so he makes himself indispensable to his rich masters. But after a night of betrayal, he realizes the corrupt lengths they will go to trap him and save themselves. On the verge of losing everything, Balram rebels against a rigged and unequal system to rise up and become a new kind of master.

PG: Psycho Goreman

Horror, Comedy | Streaming: January 22 | IMDb

Starring: Nita-Josee Hanna, Owen Myre, Adam Brooks, Alexis Hancey, Matthew Ninaber

Siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord who was entombed on Earth millions of years ago after a failed attempt to destroy the universe. They nickname the evil creature Psycho Goreman (or PG for short) and use the magical amulet they discovered to force him to obey their childish whims. It isn’t long before PG’s reappearance draws the attention of intergalactic friends and foes from across the cosmos and a rogues’ gallery of alien combatants converges in small-town suburbia to battle for the fate of the galaxy.

Cody's Review: Welcome to the next great throwback movie for nerds. I'm not talking about any nerds, I'm talking about the truest nerds that get amped up on Jolt Cola, original copies of Galaga, and consecutive 12-hour sessions of D&D... 2nd edition or earlier, pleb! PG: Psycho Goreman is fun and funny, cholk-full of camp, and everything that could be called 'bad' is what makes it better. Why? Because it's completely self-aware and subtly makes fun of itself at every turn. This is a perfect modern recreation of an 80s B-grade movie, like a portal back in time to the days before we nitpicked image quality and special effects. Little details like de-sync'd and mismatched audio for the demons and occasionally unstretched anamorphic shots make this seem like amatuer work at first glance, but it artfully calls back to the silliness of old B movies. And best of all, the dialog is snarky and quick-witted with modern sensibilities. Is PG: Psycho Goreman for everybody? Hell no, this is a loveletter to films of the 80s and 90s, it will fall flat for people that don't see beyond the latest comedy or Michael Bay's next explosion. Verdict: If you would put Ghostbusters or Gremlins anywhere near your top 10, PG: Psycho Goreman should be the next movie you watch; otherwise, it's not for you.

Breaking Fast

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: January 22 | IMDb

Starring: Patrick Sabongui, Veronica Cartwright, Mike Mosallam, Haaz Sleiman, Michael Cassidy, Amin El Gamal, Christopher J. Hanke, Rula Gardenier

Mo, a practicing Muslim living in West Hollywood, is learning to navigate life post heartbreak. Enter Kal, an All-American guy who surprises Mo by offering to break fast with him during the holy month of Ramadan. As they learn more about each other, they fall in love over what they have in common and what they don't.

No Man's Land

Action, Adventure, Thriller, Drama, Western | Streaming: January 22 | IMDb

Starring: Frank Grillo, Conor Allyn, George Lopez, Jake Allyn, Andie MacDowell, David Barraza, Jorge A. Jimenez, Esmeralda Pimentel

Late one night, Bill Greer and his son Jackson patrol their ranch when Jackson accidentally kills an immigrant Mexican boy. When Bill tries to take the blame for his son, Jackson flees south on horseback, becoming a gringo 'illegal alien' in Mexico. Chased by Texas Rangers and Mexican federales, Jackson journeys across Mexico to seek forgiveness from the dead boy's father only to fall in love with the land he was taught to hate.

Born a Champion

Action, Drama | Streaming: January 22 | IMDb

Starring: Dennis Quaid, Katrina Bowden, Sean Patrick Flanery

Dennis Quaid (The Day After Tomorrow) and Sean Patrick Flanery (The Boondock Saints) headline this powerful martial arts action film about the love for family and the drive for greatness. After a blood-soaked jujitsu match in Dubai, fighting legend Mickey Kelley (Flanery) falls to superstar Blaine. But years later, an online video proves that Blaine cheated, and the world demands a rematch. Can the aging underdog get back into shape in time to vanquish his foe, get revenge, and claim his prize?

Average Joe

Action, Camp(?) | Streaming: January 19 | Theaters: January 8 | IMDb

Starring: Jason Sedillo, Caitlin Rose Williams, Akasha Villalobos

From director and writer Mark Cantu (Night Zero), the action-packed film follows superheroes as they struggle to come out of retirement and once again fight evil in their city. Attached you'll find additional info on the film. Assets and a review screener can also be accessed below!

The Cleansing Hour

Horror | Streaming: January 19 | IMDb

Starring: Ryan Guzman, Kyle Gallner, Alix Angelis

Max and Drew run a popular webcast that streams “live exorcisms” watched by millions across the globe. In reality, the exorcisms are just elaborately staged hoaxes performed by paid actors. But their fortunes take a turn when one of the actors becomes possessed by an actual demon and takes the crew hostage. In front of a rapidly growing audience, the demon subjects the crew to a series of violent challenges, threatening to expose the dark secrets they’ve been hiding from each other unless they come clean and reveal they’re impostors before the show is over.

Bring Me a Dream

Horror | Streaming: January 19 | IMDb

Starring: Martin Kove, Tyler Mane, Robert Pralgo

On the run for murder, Avery Quinn bursts into Alpha Omega Pi house looking for help. Desperate to prove her innocence and her sanity, she holds a handful of people hostage and forces them into the reality of her ongoing nightmare. As a last resort, she summons the legendary Sandman and from that point on, all of the unfortunate souls inside have two choices: Face their worst nightmares...or...face the Sandman.

The Evil Twin

TV Movie, Thriller | Streaming: January 16 | IMDb

Starring: Emily Piggford, Tanya Clarke, Cory Lee

Emily escapes from an abusive relationship by moving back to her hometown only to discover she has a long-lost twin, but her newfound sister might be a murderer.

Stallone: Frank, That Is

Documentary | Streaming: January 19 | IMDb

Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Derek Wayne Johnson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Billy Zane, Frank Stallone, Joe Mantegna, Billy Dee Williams

Frank Stallone has remained one of the most versatile talents in Hollywood for over four decades. His music career has earned him three Platinum Albums, ten Gold Albums, five Gold Singles and seen him top the charts worldwide. His movie soundtracks have audiences across the globe gripped to some of the most iconic movies; including The Expendables 2, Rocky I, II and III, Rambo II, Paradise Alley, Over the Top and the Saturday Night Fever sequel Staying Alive, which earned him Golden Globe and Grammy Nominations. All the while Frank’s on-screen career has seen him act in over 60 films and TV shows, including Tombstone and the cult hit Barfly. So why does Frank remain one of the least known famous faces in Hollywood? Find out as we go behind the scenes of Hollywood's elite, in this fascinating documentary, told by Frank himself and those that know him be.

January 15

News of the World

Action, Adventure, Drama | Streaming: January 15, 2021 | Theaters: December 25 | Note: (Dec 25 on Netflix outside US) | IMDb

Starring: Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, Michael Covino

Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks), a veteran of three wars, now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe.

Synchronic

Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi | Streaming: January 11 | Theaters: October 23 | IMDb

Starring: Jamie Dornan, Katie Aselton, Aaron Moorhead, Anthony Mackie, Ally IIoannides, Justin Benson

When New Orleans paramedics and longtime best friends Steve (Anthony Mackie) and Dennis (Jamie Dornan) are called to a series of bizarre, gruesome accidents, they chalk it up to the mysterious new party drug found at the scene. But after Dennis’s oldest daughter suddenly disappears, Steve stumbles upon a terrifying truth about the supposed psychedelic that will challenge everything he knows about reality—and the flow of time itself.

Promising Young Woman

Comedy, Crime, Drama | Streaming: As early as January 11 | Theaters: December 25 | IMDb

Starring: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox

Nothing in Cassie's life is what it appears to be -- she's wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she's living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs from the past.

Outside the Wire

Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Streaming: January 15 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Anthony Mackie, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Rowan Athale, Enzo Cilenti, Pilou Asbæk, Mikael Hafstrom

Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do.

Redemption Day

Action | Streaming: January 12 | Theaters: January 8 | IMDb

Starring: Gary Dourdan, Serinda Swan, Martin Donovan, Ernie Hudson, Samy Naceri, Andy Garcia

Having just returned home, decorated U.S. Marine Captain Brad Paxton's (Gary Dourdan) wife, Kate, is kidnapped by a terrorist group while working in Morocco. He is forced back into action for a daring and deadly operation to save the woman he loves.

Cody's Review: Redemption Day is a false promise of a good time. It's labeled an action movie despite having almost zero action for more than an hour. It opens with music reminiscent of The Rock, and there are hints of a strong setup for big action. And after a few short seconds of a desert firefight, everything slows way down. The dialog and story move along at a decent clip, but there's no high adrenaline action to speak of. I try to avoid nitpicking details, but I can't help but be bothered that the main motivator of the story relies on an archaeological dig crew being capable of following a GPS while also being so inept that they can't tell where a country's borders are. When the action finally begins, it's shot in very dark rooms and hallways, likely to hide the relative inexperience and lack of choreography. Unfortunately, it's hard to follow some of the events when you can't see much. I also doubt the director had a clear vision for the movie since scenes often lack cohesion between shots, sometimes feeling like quite a bit might have been cut. There are attempts at political intrigue, particularly with the closing, but it all feels awkward and out of place, even to the point it probably should have gone into a different movie. The highlight of the movie is Serinda Swan who gives a fantastic performance, which makes me wonder how she doesn't have better roles. Her counterpart Gary Dourdan is a likeable guy and carries out his role well. From here, most of the performances are fine, but nothing significant. There are quite a few cameos, including Ernie Hudson, Andy Garcia, Martin Donovan, and the eternally creepy Robert Knepper. Most of them are phoning it in a bit with fairly soft, downplayed performances. Knepper is the exception, going decidedly over the top as an almost comical villain, even though he's barely on screen. Verdict: I tried really hard to like Redemption Day, but it's hard to recommend it. But if you do watch it, just treat it like a drama with a bit of political thriller. When the action starts, just skip to the last few minutes and watch the ending. Trust me, you won't miss anything.

Locked Down

Comedy, Crime, Romance | Streaming: January 14 (HBO Max) | IMDb

Starring: Ben Kingsley, Steven Knight, Stephen Merchant, Dule Hill, Jazmyn Simon, Lucy Boynton, Doug Liman

Just as they decide to separate, Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) find life has other plans when they are stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown. Co-habitation is proving to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way.

Skyfire

Action | Streaming: January 29 | IMDb

Starring: Jason Isaacs, Hannah Quinlivan, Xueqi Wang

Tianhuo Island is as beautiful as a paradise. It almost makes people forget that it is located in the 'Ring of Fire' the world-famous Pacific Rim volcanic belt. The volcano erupted, and the fate of the people in the island was entangled.

Love Sarah

Comedy, Drama, Romance | Streaming: January 15 | IMDb

Starring: Shelley Conn, Bill Paterson, Eliza Schroeder, Celia Imrie, Shannon Tarbet

Determined to fulfil her late mother's dream of opening a bakery in charming Notting Hill, 19-year-old Clarissa enlists the help of her mother's best friend Isabella and her eccentric estranged grandmother Mimi. These three generations of women will need to overcome grief, doubts and differences to honour the memory of their beloved Sarah while embarking on a journey to establish a London store filled with love, hope and colourful pastries from all over the world.

Don't Tell a Soul

Thriller, Drama | Streaming: January 15 | IMDb

Starring: Jack Dylan Grazer, Fionn Whitehead, Mena Suvari, Rainn Wilson

While stealing money to help their sick mother (Mena Suvari), teen brothers Matt and Joey (Fionn Whitehead and Jack Dylan Grazer) are surprised by Hamby (Primetime Emmy® Award nominee Rainn Wilson), a security officer who gives chase and is then trapped in a well. Over the next few days, Joey and Hamby forge an uneasy relationship. Hamby tells Joey he’ll keep quiet if Joey sets him free. But Hamby holds another secret, one that will threaten Joey and his family, in this twist-filled, cat-and-mouse thriller.

One Night in Miami

Drama | Streaming: January 15 (Amazon Prime Video) | IMDb

Starring: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge

One Night in Miami is a fictional account of one incredible night where icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown gathered discussing their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 60s.

American Dream

Drama | Streaming: January 12 | IMDb

Starring: Michiel Huisman, Luke Bracey, Nick Stahl

Academy Award®-winning cinematographer Janusz Kaminski (Saving Private Ryan) directs this intense thriller about the brutal struggle for success. Desperate for cash, entrepreneurs Scott (Luke Bracey, Point Break [2015]) and Nicky (Michiel Huisman, “Game of Thrones”) turn to Russian mobster Yuri (Nick Stahl, Sin City). After they refuse the funding he offers, Yuri gets revenge by trying to take over their construction project. The partners are terrified, until Nicky’s tough Russian girlfriend, Ana, decides to take action herself.

Butchers

Horror | Streaming: January 29 | IMDb

Starring: Simon Phillips, Michael Swatton, Julie Mainville

A family of sadistic butchers has dug into the back country and, from the deep freeze of winter to the dog days of summer, anyone who crosses their path is dead meat.

The Empty Man

Crime, Drama, Horror | Streaming: January 12 | Theaters: October 23 | IMDb

Starring: David Prior, Owen Teague, Marin Ireland, Stephen Root

The Empty Man is a supernatural horror film based on a popular series of Boom! Studios graphic novels. After a group of teens from a small Midwestern town begin to mysteriously disappear, the locals believe it is the work of an urban legend known as The Empty Man. As a retired cop investigates and struggles to make sense of the stories, he discovers a secretive group and their attempts to summon a horrific, mystical entity, and soon his life—and the lives of those close to him—are in grave danger.

American Skin

Drama | Streaming: January 15 | IMDb

Starring: Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi, Beau Knapp

A Marine veteran working as a school janitor tries to mend his relationship with his son after a divorce. When his son is killed by a police officer found innocent without standing trial, he takes matters into his own hands.

The Forgotten Carols

Musical | Theaters: November 20 | IMDb

Starring: Christy Summerhays, Michael McLean, Adrien Swenson

Uncle John recounts the story of Christ's birth to Connie Lou through story and song. See Connie Lou discover what the world has forgotten about Christmas, ultimately opening her heart to the joy of this special season.

It's Huge: The Obesity Documentary

Documentary | Streaming: January 12 | IMDb

Starring: Nadia Ramoutar

Exploring the complexities of obesity and weight loss, It’s Huge follows the epic journey of five men who must create healthier lifestyles or risk losing their lives. With free resources from a team of professionals, the documentary subjects attempt to lose between 100 and 200 pounds each over the course of a year. Watch as It’s Huge attempts to begin a global movement towards healthy living along with a broader perspective on the obesity risks that 70 percent of the American population is currently faced with.

MLK/FBI

Documentary | Streaming: January 15 | IMDb

Starring: James Comey, Beverly Gage, Martin Luther King

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is remembered today as an American hero: a bridge-builder, a shrewd political tactician, and a moral leader. Yet throughout his history-altering political career, he was often treated by U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies like an enemy of the state. In this virtuosic documentary, award-winning editor and director Sam Pollard (Editor, 4 LITTLE GIRLS, MO’ BETTER BLUES; Director/Producer, EYEZ ON THE PRIZE, SAMMY DAVIS, JR.: I’VE GOTTA BE ME) lays out a detailed account of the FBI surveillance that dogged King’s activism throughout the ’50s and ’60s, fueled by the racist and red-baiting paranoia of J. Edgar Hoover. In crafting a rich archival tapestry, featuring some revelatory restored footage of King, Pollard urges us to remember that true American progress is always hard-won.

Assassins

Documentary | Streaming: January 15 | Theaters: December 11 | IMDb

Starring: Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave

The audacious murder of the brother of North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in a crowded Malaysian airport sparked a worldwide media frenzy. At the center of the investigation are two young women who are either cold-blooded killers or unwitting pawns in a political assassination. ASSASSINS goes beyond the headlines to question every angle of this case, from human trafficking to geo-political espionage to the secretive dynamics of the North Korean dynasty.

Some Kind of Heaven

Documentary | Streaming: January 15 | IMDb

Starring: Lance Oppenheim

A documentary about The Villages, America’s largest retirement community – a massive, self-contained utopia located in Central Florida. Behind the gates of this palm tree-lined fantasyland, Some Kind of Heaven invests in the dreams and desires of a small group of Villages residents – and one interloper – who are unable to find happiness within the community’s pre-packaged paradise.

What Would Sophia Loren Do?

Documentary, Short, Biography | Streaming: January 15 | IMDb

Starring: Nancy Kulik, Sophia Loren

Nancy Vincenza Kulik, an Italian-American grandmother from Fort Lee, New Jersey, has experienced many challenges and triumphs. But she always meets life's journey with love, resilience and joy, inspired in part by another Italian grandmother, movie star Sophia Loren.

January 8

Stars Fell on Alabama

Comedy, Drama, Romance | Streaming: January 8 | IMDb

Starring: James Maslow, Ciara Hanna, Lesa Wilson

Successful Hollywood agent Bryce Dixon is returning to Alabama for the first time in 15 years for his high school reunion. When he learns he's the only one of his friends who isn't married with children, he convinces his client, starlet Madison Belle, to pretend to be his girlfriend. But he soon learns that success has different meanings, and romance may be closer than he thinks.

Fatale

Thriller, Mystery | Streaming: January 8 | Theaters: December 18 | IMDb

Starring: Hilary Swank, Mike Colter, Michael Ealy

After a wild one-night stand, Derrick (Michael Ealy), a successful sports agent, watches his perfect life slowly disappear when he discovers that the sexy and mysterious woman he risked everything for, is a determined police detective (Hilary Swank) who entangles him in her latest investigation. As he tries desperately to put the pieces together, he falls deeper into her trap, risking his family, his career, and even his life. FATALE is a suspenseful and provocative psychological thriller and an unpredictable game of cat and mouse where one mistake can change your life.

12 Hour Shift

Comedy, Horror, Thriller | Streaming: January 5 | IMDb

Starring: Angela Bettis, Chloe Farnworth, Nikea Gamby-Turner, Tara Perry, David Arquette

Set in a small-town Arkansas hospital in 1999, 12 Hour Shift follows Mandy (Bettis) a drug-addicted nurse who gets caught in the middle of a black market organ-trading scheme after her ruthless cousin, Regina (Farnworth), misplaces a kidney scheduled for delivery that night. Death soon descends on the hospital as a mob boss and an injured convict (Arquette) terrorize patients, while Mandy and Regina scramble to replace the lost organ by any means necessary. Nothing is off the table and every patient is at risk as Mandy fights to restore order and appease the ruthless black market bosses.

Cody's Review: It's a struggle to come up with the right way to describe 12 Hour Shift. This is a really weird movie, and I'm still not entirely sure if I love it or hate it, but I've certainly enjoyed it the more I've thought about it. Despite being categorized as a comedy, horror, and thriller, I can't rightly say it belongs to any of these genres. It has the pieces of a horror/thriller, including plenty of blood, a couple chase scenes, and at least three serial killers, but it's not remotely scary. And as far as comedy, the first 30-40 minutes have basically no obvious humor; but if you laugh at stupid trailer trash behavior, you're in for a treat. The legitimate laugh lines pick up in the second half, they're amusing and quippy. But in truth, the humor comes from the sheer stupidity of the characters — and boy howdy, are they stupid. I'll steer clear of spoilers, but it's hard to paint a complete picture of how absurd things get while also remaining somehow light, but also dark. For example, there is a single mini-musical number involving just two unconnected characters... No, this movie isn't a musical, but the setup resembles that moment in those movies before everybody breaks into song. Trying to explain 12 Hour Shift is almost the best part, and it's growing on me as more time goes by. This movie is an experience, which means it's either brilliant or terrible. Just don't judge it too harshly by the first few minutes and you'll probably come away loving this one. Verdict: If you have a sick sense of humor, this is a must-watch; otherwise, just run away and don't look back.

Pieces of a Woman

Drama | Streaming: January 7 | IMDb

Starring: Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Ellen Burstyn

A heartbreaking home birth leaves a woman grappling with the profound emotional fallout, isolated from her partner and family by a chasm of grief.

Herself

Drama | Streaming: January 8 (Amazon Prime Video) | IMDb

Starring: Clare Dunne, Harriet Walter, Conleth Hill

Struggling to provide her daughters with a safe, happy home, Sandra decides to build one - from scratch. Using all her ingenuity to make her ambitious dream a reality, Sandra draws together a community to lend a helping hand to build her house and ultimately recover her own sense of self.

If Not Now, When?

Drama | Streaming: January 8 | IMDb

Starring: Meagan Holder, Mekia Cox, Tamara Bass, Lexi Underwood, Meagan Good

Four friends, who met in high school and are bonded by an event, are suddenly forced back together when one of them suffers a crisis. It’s a story of love, forgiveness and the incredible bond between women.

January 1

Shadow in the Cloud

Action, Horror, War | Streaming: January 1 | IMDb

Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Robinson, Beulah Koale

In the throes of World War II, Captain Maude Garrett (CHLOË GRACE MORETZ) joins the all-male crew of a B-17 bomber with a top-secret package. Caught off guard by the presence of a woman on a military flight, the crew tests Maude’s every move. Just as her quick wit is winning them over, strange happenings and holes in her backstory incite paranoia surrounding her true mission. But this crew has more to fear…lurking in the shadows, something sinister is tearing at the heart of the plane. Trapped between an oncoming air ambush and an evil lurking within, Maude must push beyond her limits to save the hapless crew and protect her mysterious cargo.

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

Documentary | Streaming: January 1 | IMDb

Starring: Joshua Fields Millburn, Ryan Nicodemus, Dave Ramsey

They've built a movement out of minimalism. Longtime friends Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus share how our lives can be better with less.

Yellow Rose

Drama, Music | Streaming: December 22 | Theaters: October 9 | IMDb

Starring: Eva Noblezada, Dale Watson, Princess Punzalan

A Filipina teen from a small Texas town fights to pursue her dreams as a country music performer while having to decide between staying with her family or leaving the only home she has known.

The Emoji Story

Documentary, Comedy | Streaming: December 22 | IMDb

Starring: Ian Cheney, Martha Shane

Emojis are a worldwide phenomenon, with some arguing that these smiling poops and heart-eyed faces are on the verge of actually becoming their own language. Who, if anyone, is in charge of this new global digital language?

The Last Shift

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: December 29 | IMDb

Starring: Richard Jenkins, Shane Paul McGhie, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Birgundi Baker, Ed O'Neill

Stanley, an aging fast food worker, prepares to work his final graveyard shift after 38 years. When he's asked to train his replacement, Jevon, Stanley's weekend takes an unexpected turn.

Two Ways Home

Drama | Streaming: December 29 | IMDb

Starring: Tom Bower, Joel West, Tanna Frederick

A young woman living with bipolar disorder struggles to honor her grandfather's last wish while attempting to reunite with her estranged 12-year-old daughter.

December 25

Wonder Woman 1984

Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Streaming: December 25 (HBO Max) | Theaters: December 25 | Note: December 16 in some markets | IMDb

Starring: Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal

Wonder Woman squares off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah, a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility.

Soul

Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: December 25 | Note: (Disney+) | IMDb

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Graham Norton

Joe Gardner is a middle school teacher with a love for jazz music. After a successful gig at the Half Note Club, he suddenly gets into an accident that separates his soul from his body and is transported to the You Seminar, a center in which souls develop and gain passions before being transported to a newborn child. Joe must enlist help from the other souls-in-training, like 22, a soul who has spent eons in the You Seminar, in order to get back to Earth.

We Can Be Heroes

Action, Comedy, Drama | Streaming: December 25 | IMDb

Starring: YaYa Gosselin, Lyon Daniels, Andy Walken

When alien invaders capture Earth’s superheroes, their kids must learn to work together to save their parents — and the planet.

Half Brothers

Drama, Comedy | Streaming: December 23 | Theaters: December 4 | IMDb

Starring: Luke Greenfield, Vincent Spano, Connor Del Rio, Luis Gerardo Mendez, Hayes Hargrove, Shira Scott Astrof, Jose Zuniga

Renato, a successful Mexican aviation executive, is shocked to discover he has an American half-brother he never knew about, the free-spirited Asher. The two very different half-brothers are forced on a road journey together masterminded by their ailing father, tracing the path their father took as an immigrant from Mexico to the US.

Modern Persuasion

Romance | Streaming: December 22 | IMDb

Starring: Alicia Witt, Bebe Neuwirth, Shane McRae

In this modern telling of Jane Austen's 'Persuasion,' Wren Cosgrove is a happy, single, and self-confessed workaholic. After rising to the top of the corporate ladder, she finds herself coming home every night to her cat. When her firm is hired by Owen Jasper, 'the man who got away,' Wren's long-lost feelings are stirred, giving Wren a second chance at true love.

Sylvie's Love

Drama, Music, Romance | Streaming: December 25 | Note: (Amazon Prime Video) | IMDb

Starring: Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha, Eva Longoria

The jazz is smooth and the air sultry in the hot New York summer of 1957. Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha), a saxophonist, spends late nights playing behind a less-talented but well-known bandleader, as member of a jazz quartet. Sylvie (Tessa Thompson), who dreams of a career in television, spends her summer days helping around her father’s record store, as she waits for her fiancé to return from war. When Robert takes a part-time job at the record store, the two begin a friendship that sparks a deep passion in each of them unlike anything they have felt before. As the summer winds down, life takes them in different directions, bringing their relationship to an end. Years pass, Sylvie’s career as a TV producer blossoms, while Robert has to come to terms with what the age of Motown is doing to the popularity of Jazz. In a chance meeting, Sylvie and Robert cross paths again, only to find that while their lives have changed, their feelings for each other remain the same. Writer/director Eugene Ashe combines romance and music into a sweeping story that brings together changing times, a changing culture, and the true price of love.

All My Life

Drama, Romance | Streaming: December 23 | Theaters: December 4 | IMDb

Starring: Todd Garner, Jessica Rothe, Kyle Allen, Marc Meyers, Sean Robins, Todd Rosenberg, Harry Shum Jr, Chrissie Fit

Jennifer Carter (Jessica Rothe, the Happy Death Day films) and Solomon Chau (Harry Shum Jr, Crazy Rich Asians) are a sweet, fun-loving, newly engaged couple whose whole life seems ahead of them. But when Sol is diagnosed with terminal liver cancer in December, their plans for a summer wedding become impossible. In a race against time, Jenn and Sol’s friends and family launch an online fundraiser to help the couple create their dream wedding in just two weeks. In the process, they unleash an outpouring of generosity and attention from people around the world who want to celebrate the power of love with them. Through it all, Jenn and Sol’s commitment to each other only deepens, becoming a heartwarming reminder that the strength of true love knows no limits.

Another Round

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: December 19 | IMDb

Starring: Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang

There's a theory that we should be born with a small amount of alcohol in our blood, and that modest inebriation opens our minds to the world around us, diminishing our problems and increasing our creativity. Heartened by that theory, Martin and three of his friends, all weary high school teachers, embark on an experiment to maintain a constant level of intoxication throughout the workday.

The Midnight Sky

Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi | Streaming: December 23 | IMDb

Starring: Felicity Jones, Ethan Peck, George Clooney, David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Sophie Rundle, Demian Bichir, Tiffany Boone

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to Earth, where a mysterious global catastrophe has taken place.

Shortcut

Horror, Adventure, Fantasy | Streaming: December 25 | IMDb

Starring: Jack Kane, Zander Emlano, Zak Sutcliffe

A group of five classmates is trapped inside their school bus after a mysterious creature invade the road. Time runs and every passing minute decreases their survival chances against the constant threats of that unknown entity.

Zombie Bro

Comedy, Family, Fantasy | Streaming: December 29 | IMDb

Starring: Lauren Grego, Anthony Taufa, Cooper Flynn

They say blood is thicker than water, but does infected zombie blood count? When Francine (Lauren Grego) catches her brother, Teddie (Cooper Flynn), in the act of a zombie attack, she must convince her parents that they’re in danger and - worst of all - that they have to find a way to get rid of her brother. Along the way, Francine learns how to defend herself, make a best friend for life and become closer to her idol, her father.

Upcoming

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live. Release dates may change without notice, so not all of these dates will turn out to be accurate.

Connected

Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: January 31 (maybe?) | IMDb

Starring: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph

Katie Mitchell is accepted into the film school of her dreams. Her whole family drives Katie to school together when their plans are interrupted by a tech uprising. The Mitchells will have to work together to save the world.

PVT Chat

Drama | Streaming: February 9 | IMDb

Starring: Heather Allison, Nikki Belfiglio, Austin Brown

Jack is an internet gambler living in NYC who becomes fixated on Scarlet - a cam girl from San Francisco. His obsession reaches a boiling point when fantasy materializes in reality and Jack sees Scarlet on a rainy Chinatown street.

Red Dot

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: February 11 | IMDb

Starring: Johannes Kuhnke, Nanna Blondell, Anastasios Soulis

When Nadja becomes pregnant, they make an attempt to rekindle their relationship by traveling to the north of Sweden for a hiking trip but soon thier romantic trip turns into a nightmare.

Adverse

Crime, Thriller | Streaming: March 9 | Theaters: February 12 | IMDb

Starring: Thomas Nicholas, Lou Diamond Phillips, Sean Astin, Penelope Ann Miller, Mickey Rourke

Thomas Nicholas (“Red Band Society”) and Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler) star in this gritty, intense urban thriller about one man’s quest for revenge. Struggling to make ends meet, rideshare driver Ethan (Nicholas) learns his sister Mia is deep in debt to a sleazy drug dealer. When Mia goes missing, Ethan discovers that crime boss Kaden (Rourke) is behind the act, and to get close to him Ethan takes a job as Kaden’s driver. One by one Ethan hunts down members of Kaden’s crew to wreak bloody vengeance as he prepares to confront Kaden himself. The stellar cast also includes Lou Diamond Phillips, Sean Astin, and Penelope Ann Miller.

Monster Hunter

Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Streaming: February 16, supposedly | Theaters: December 18 | IMDb

Starring: Milla Jovovich, Ron Perlman, Tony Jaa

When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers. Feature film based on the video game by Capcom.

Random Acts of Violence

Horror | Streaming: February 16 | IMDb

Starring: Jesse Williams, Jordana Brewster, Niamh Wilson, Jay Baruchel

Comic book creator Todd Walkley, his wife, assistant and best friend, are heading to NYC Comic Con when bad things start to happen—people start getting killed. It soon becomes clear that a crazed fan is using his “SLASHERMAN” comic as inspiration for the killings. And as the bodies pile up, and Todd’s friends become victims themselves, he is forced to face the killer and put an end to his notorious comic once and for all.

Silk Road

Thriller, Crime | Streaming: February 19 | IMDb

Starring: Jason Clarke, Nick Robinson, Katie Aselton, Jimmi Simpson, Daniel David Stewart, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Lexi Rabe, Will Ropp, with Paul Walter Hauser, and Alexandra Shipp

Inspired by larger-than-life actual events, this riveting crime thriller follows the rise and fall of Silk Road, the infamous darknet site that sent a seismic shock through the World Wide Web. Young, idealistic, and driven to succeed, Ross Ulbricht (Nick Robinson) creates the internet's first unregulated marketplace: Silk Road. But when it becomes a multimillion-dollar pipeline for illicit drugs, Ross is set on a collision course with Rick Bowden (Jason Clarke), a disreputable and dangerously unpredictable DEA agent, who will use any means necessary to take him down.

Body Brokers

Crime, Drama, Thriller | Streaming: February 19 | IMDb

Starring: Jack Kilmer, Michael K. Williams, Jessica Rothe, Alice Englert, Peter Greene, Owen Campbell, Sam Quartin, Thomas Dekker, Frank Grillo, Melissa Leo

Utah and Opal are junkies living on the streets of rural Ohio until a seemingly chance encounter with the enigmatic Wood (Michael Kenneth Williams) brings them to Los Angeles for treatment. While Utah finds sobriety with the help of the treatment center shrink (Academy Award®-Winner Melissa Leo), he soon learns that rehab is not about helping people—it’s merely a cover scheme for a multibillion dollar fraud operation, enlisting addicts to recruit other addicts. Seduced by the money, but troubled by the hypocrisy, Utah must decide between what will make him rich, and what will save Opal.

Nomadland

Drama, Road Trip | Theaters: February 19 | IMDb

Starring: Frances McDormand, Chloé Zhao, Dan Janvey, David Strathairn, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Linda May, Charlene Swankie

A road movie following Fern (McDormand), a woman in her sixties, who after losing everything in the Great Recession embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Theatrical releases

If you're up for hitting the theaters, here's a list of releases that just made it to the big screen. Only titles from the last two weeks will be listed here.

Finding You

Drama, Romance | Streaming: January 29 | Note: Previously released in the UK | IMDb

Starring: Patrick Bergin, Rose Reid, Vanessa Redgrave, Brian Baugh, Jedidiah Goodacre, Katherine McNamara, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Judith Hoag

While studying abroad in Ireland, accomplished young musician Finley (Rose Reid) meets heartthrob movie star Beckett (Jedidiah Goodacre) shooting his latest medieval fantasy blockbuster. Sparks fly between the unlikely couple who inspire each other to find the strength to be true to oneself. But when forces surrounding Beckett’s stardom threaten to crush their dreams, Finley must decide what she is willing to risk for love.

Supernova

Drama, Romance | Streaming: January 29 | IMDb

Starring: Colin Firth, Sarah Woodward, Ian Drysdale, Stanley Tucci, Pippa Haywood, Peter MacQueen, James Dreyfus, Lori Campbell

Sam (Colin Firth) and Tusker (Stanley Tucci), partners of twenty years, are travelling across England in their old campervan visiting friends, family and places from their past. Following a life-changing diagnosis, their time together has become more important than ever until secret plans test their love like never before.

Minamata

Drama | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Johnny Depp, Bill Nighy, Hiroyuki Sanada

War photographer W. Eugene Smith travels to Japan where he documents the devastating effect of mercury poisoning in coastal communities.

We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.

Image credit: Mc Jefferson Agloro