Microsoft has been rapidly improving its Outlook email client for Android. In just the past few months, the company has added third-party calendar sync, customizable notifications, and an 'Ignore Conversation' feature. Outlook is now adding a feature that will make users of Microsoft's software ecosystem happy — direct integration with Microsoft To Do, the company's task management app.

Microsoft Outlook v4.2103 for Android adds the ability to create tasks from emails, accessible from the overflow menu at the top-right of the screen when viewing a message. However, the option doesn't become visible unless you also have Microsoft To Do installed.

Once you select the option, a task will be created in To Do with the same title as the email. Microsoft also adds a snippet of the email body to the task's page, with a button to open the message in Outlook. Handy.

You can get Outlook and Microsoft To Do from the Play Store below. The required Outlook update should already be rolled out to everyone, but just in case you don't have it, the APK is available from APKMirror.