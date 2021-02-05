Google is working on a minor Play Store redesign that does away with the hamburger menu, moving its contents to the account switcher instead. But as a tipster shared with us, that might not be the only change coming at us once that new interface rolls out widely. We've received screenshots of a redesigned settings page that separates and orders options better.

Left: The new hamburger-less interface. Middle: New settings page. Right: Old settings page.

The new settings page consists of four submenus: General, User Controls, Family, and About. You can presumably expand these by tapping the downward-facing arrow next to each of them to see all options right on that screen. While General, User Controls, and About are already available in the Play Store settings as separated sections, Family is new. Google is moving Parental controls from User Controls there, along with a new Parental Guide link. You'll also find the Family entries from the Account section of the hamburger menu right there.

The new interface makes for a much cleaner look and should make opening settings less overwhelming. It might take an additional tap to get to the entry you need, but the clear hierarchy could still make it easier to find the wanted option. As with any such a/b test, it's not guaranteed that this UI will roll out widely — Google could as well decide to scrap the experiment altogether if it isn't happy with the results. Being a server-side experiment, there's also no way to enable it on your phone manually.