Google likes to celebrate special months and occasions in various ways across its apps — doodles in Search, new wallpapers, Easter eggs in Maps, etc... After releasing some rainbow-colored Pixel wallpapers for Pride in June, the company is now commemorating Black History Month in the same manner, though the collection is more limited this time around.

Three wallpapers are rolling out server-side under a new "Curated Culture" category in the Pixel's Styles and wallpapers app. They all fall in line with Google's signature design thanks to simplistic shapes and lots of colors (especially the company's blue, red, green, and yellow); and they feature people of color under a bright yellow sun. Various skin tones, hairdos, clothing styles, and activities are depicted as well.

The wallpapers were created by Melissa Koby (website, Instagram), a Jamaican-born and Tampa-based illustrator who says her artwork is made "using a combination of watercolor painting and digital illustration," and you can clearly see those two mixes in the resulting imagery.

We spotted these new wallpapers on the Pixel 3, 4, and 5 line-ups, which means they're linked to the Styles and wallpapers app (previously Google Wallpapers) and not the Pixel 4-and-above Pixel Live Wallpaper app. (Yeah, there are two Pixel wallpaper apps, for some reason.) They've been enabled by a recent server-side switch, since all of our devices are still running version 11 of the app (APK Mirror), which dates back to October.