The first Android 12 Developer Preview could land sometime soon if a recent app update is any indicator. The Android Beta Feedback app, which has been bundled with the Android preview and beta releases since Android 10 Q, just got an update at the Play Store. With last year's Beta program long over, there's probably only one reason Google would be pushing an update for the app: Android 12 is coming soon.

You don't need to be Nostradamus to make this particular prediction; just look at a calendar. Android Developer Previews usually land around this time. It used to happen in March, but last year Google pulled things forward to February, and that's a trend that could continue, based on today's evidence. But either way, a release was expected to happen in the next 4-6 weeks.

The Android Beta Feedback app is meant to allow quick access to the Android bug tracker, allowing developers and testers to submit bug reports for both apps and Android itself, star and follow particular issues, and just provide general feedback during the months-long testing process. It was bundled with previous previews and betas going back to Android 10 Q, and you're usually prompted to uninstall if you launch it when the testing program ends, but some folks kept it installed anyway.

The new version was first spotted by the folks at 9to5Google, with the Android Beta Feedback app being updated from v2.11 to V2.15-betterbug.external_20201211_RC02. You can pull the same version down if you like via our sister site APK Mirror, but there isn't much to see, though there are a few curious details, like the fact that' it's installable on older versions of Android.

The app itself doesn't actually work if you fire up this new version, it simply prompts you to uninstall it. Nothing in it explicitly or directly states that this version of the app is tied to Android 12, but the app's purpose and timing are beyond suspicious.

Odds are we'll probably see a release happen in the next few weeks. Remember that Developer Previews usually land on a Wednesday, so mark the 10th, 17th, and 24th on your calendars, and we'll be sure to let you know when it hits.