Welcome to Friday, everyone. The weekend is almost here, so it's time to check out the app and game sales currently available on the Play Store, and yes, I have a couple of standouts to share with everyone. First up is This War of Mine, a fantastic survival-based simulation game. Next, I have Muse Dash, a fun rhythm game that sports kawaii graphics. Last up is Battle Chasers: Nightwar, a premium and enjoyable RPG themed around the Battle Chasers comic books. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 18 temporarily free and 41 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Games
- The House: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Package Inc. $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Railways $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Traffix $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- One More Button $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Chuckie Egg 2017 HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Defender Legend Premium: Hero Champions TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Soul Warrior: Sword and Magic - RPG Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Take Away 3D - Endless running hyper casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chicken Tournament $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- WordMix Pro - a living crossword puzzle $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Connect - colorful casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Dollar Sign Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gear Sun 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Golden Disk 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Stony Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Sale
Apps
- RCIS Study Guide $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Millimeter Pro - screen ruler, protractor, level $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Europe map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- National Anthems PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rain and Snow Doppler Radar - eRadar HD $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- 1943 Deadly Desert Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Casino Crime $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- infeCCt - addictive puzzle fun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vestigium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Freebloks VIP $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hexologic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- IMAGEine Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mortal Crusade: Sword of Knight $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Quell Reflect+ $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Redsun RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- This War of Mine $13.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Anhui Mahjong Solitaire Saga $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dragon Castle: The Board Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mahjong Solitaire Blast $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mahjong Star Pro $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Potion Explosion $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pyramid Solitaire Asia Pro $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Similo: The Card Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Solitaire Dungeon Escape $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Solitaire Dungeon Escape 2 $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cats in the box adventures game - puzzles games $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Divided We Fall $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Final Cut: The True Escapade (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Games for kids and Parents $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- IQ Games and Puzzles App for Kids $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Muse Dash $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Not Like the Others for Kids $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Polar Bear Cub for kids 3-5 years $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Queen's Quest: Tower of Darkness (Full) $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Train speech for kids 4+ years $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- One UI Circle - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- One UI Circle Fluo - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
