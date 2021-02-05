Mixed reality experiences continue to play their roles in helping us understand concepts, tell stories, market products, or in just letting us hang out with a virtual Pomeranian for a hot second. For Android phones, that means having Google certify that your phone supports its ARCore APIs. We've got our first batch of new supported devices for 2021 right here.

If your phone is listed below, it means that it shipped with Google Play Services for AR, available with the Play Store. It ensures that sensors and software are able to track every move in 3D space and make object calculations accordingly.

We have a total of 26 additions since the end of last year, including the following:

Oppo

A93 5G*

A94

F19 Pro+

Find X3 Pro

Reno 4 SE 5G

Reno 5 5G*

Reno 5 Pro 4G*

Reno 5 Pro 5G

(OnePlus) N10

Samsung

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A42 5G*

Galaxy A52 5G*

Galaxy F41*

Galaxy S21 5G

Galaxy S21+ 5G

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Xiaomi

Mi 10i

Mi 10 Lite

Mi 11*

Redmi Note 9 (5G)

Others

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G

Motorola moto g power 2021

Sharp AQUOS sense4 plus*

Sharp AQUOS sense5G

Sony Xperia PRO

Vinsmart Live 4

* does not officially support the Depth API which allows the device to create depth maps from RGB camera images

For HTC and Vinsmart, the above additions represent their only actively supported entry on the list. You can come up with your own trivia points on top of that.