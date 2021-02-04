STRIKE FIRST, STRIKE HARD, AND SHOW NO MERCY IN COBRA KAI: CARD FIGHTER FOR iOS AND ANDROID DEVICES

New multiplayer collectible card fighting game based on the hit streaming series now available from Diversion3 Entertainment, their publishing arm Boss Team Games, and developer Gamaga

Beverly Hills, California – February 4, 2021 – Diversion3 Entertainment, LLC announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Sony Pictures Consumer Products to produce a free-to-play mobile game for iOS and Android based on the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai. The officially licensed game, entitled Cobra Kai: Card Fighter, is developed by mobile game developer Gamaga and will be available for pre-registration beginning today, in advance of its worldwide release on March 19, 2021.

Pick your path between Miyagi-Do Karate and Cobra Kai in story mode and PvP multiplayer tournament mode. In Cobra Kai: Card Fighter players are tasked to build their respective dojo, recruit familiar faces from the series, and train them to become All Valley Champions. Using cards based on a variety of karate punches, kicks, and throws, along with special attacks and combos for each fighter, Cobra Kai: Card Fighter offers a unique combination of fighting action and strategy.

“We’re thrilled to see Cobra Kai come to life in a whole new way,” said Showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. “It’s going to be so much fun for fans to fight as their favorite characters. We can’t wait to play too!”

Story Mode in Cobra Kai: Card Fighter takes players through the Cobra Kai narrative and showcases scenes from the series as you follow the direction of your sensei. Tournament Mode, meanwhile, lets players hop online to challenge friends to PvP multiplayer fights using any of the unlocked characters. Between bouts, players can head back to the dojo to train, build decks, level up belt ranking, and customize characters and cards to show off how far their fighters have come.

“Working on a franchise like Cobra Kai is a dream come true for us,” explained Gamaga producer Macarena Francia. “We think fans of the series will be overjoyed once they see how we’ve captured the spirit of Cobra Kai in this game.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Boss Team Games to expand on the themes and characters from Cobra Kai,” added Jamie Stevens, EVP, Worldwide Consumer Products, Sony Pictures Entertainment. “Cobra Kai: Card Fighter does a great job of bringing the Cobra Kai universe to life in a fun and competitive package.”

Boss Team Games will be publishing Cobra Kai: Card Fighter for both iOS and Android mobile devices. Future content, including new characters, moves, cards, and more will be available via a special “Sensei Pass” at launch. Additionally, a robust tournament mode will be supported post-launch to give players an actual path to competing in the All-Valley Championship!

