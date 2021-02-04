Less than two weeks after OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 to the Nord, the company is already bringing the third pre-release software to the phone. In contrast to the second update, this roughly 200MB big firmware packs just a few tweaks and fixes.
While the last two betas already felt incredibly stable, there are a few things that needed fixing. OnePlus resolved some problems with the always-on display canvas background not properly activating and a bug that would sometimes prevent alarms from being set. There are also various UI optimizations and fixes for the camera failing to start or save videos. The February Android security patch is not on board, but since Open Beta 2 just added the January patch, that wasn't expected anyway.
Changelog:
- System
- Optimized UI display effects of work life balance
- Fixed the issue that the dial icons overlap on the lock screen
- Fixed the issue of white space in the notification bar in Dark mode
- Camera
- Fixed the issue that the camera fails to start through quick gestures
- Fixed the issue with video recorded by the front camera that can not be played
- Ambient Display
- Fixed the small probability issue that Canvas AOD can not be activated
- Clock
- Fixed the small probability issue that alarm clocks can not be set
Open Beta 3 is rolling out to people who are currently on the beta channel. You can join by downloading a beta build from the OnePlus website or by using the unofficial Oxygen Updater app that automatically adds the new firmware to the right directory on your phone. Just keep in mind that beta software isn't stable and that you could lose features and even your data at any point if something's botched.
