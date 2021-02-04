Samsung kickstarted its February 2021 patch rollout a bit early this time, with the European Galaxy S20 line being the first recipient. Now, these latest Android security updates are spreading to the US, starting with the unlocked Galaxy S20 models and the Note20 Ultra.
You can expect more Galaxy flagships and mid-rangers to join the list in the coming weeks if Samsung sticks to its course of pushing timely security patches. These updates often follow a phased release, so you may need to wait for it to reach you, though you can always give it a manual check under Settings > Software Update.
Here are all Samsung phones that have been updated to the February 2021 patch in the United States, with the latest entries highlighted in bold:
Galaxy S20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S20: G981U1UES1CUA2, released February 1
- Galaxy S20+: G986U1UES1CUA2, released February 1
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988U1UES1CUA2, released February 1
Galaxy Note20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N986U1UES1CUA1, released February 2
