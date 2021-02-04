While 5G hasn't arrived in India yet, smartphone companies have already started selling 5G phones. The newest kids on the block are the Realme X7 5G and the X7 Pro 5G, which aim to compete with mid-rangers like the Xiaomi Mi 10i and the OnePlus Nord.

Realme X7 Pro 5G

The Realme X7 Pro 5G features MediaTek's Dimensity 1000+ SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 7nm chipset has an integrated 5G modem with support for both SA and NSA networks, and the dual-SIM slot will allow the simultaneous use of two 5G networks — that is, when they're available.

The display here is a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling. The choice of screen also allows for an in-display fingerprint scanner, and the hole-punch houses a 32MP selfie camera.

Specs Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ RAM 8GB LPDDR4x Display 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel, FHD+ (2400 x 1080), 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch-sampling rate hole-punch display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Battery 4,500mAh, 65W charging Front camera 32MP f/2.45 Rear cameras 64MP wide f/1.7 + 8MP ultrawide f/2.25; FOV 119° + 2MP macro f/2.4 + 2MP B&W f/2.4 Connectivity Dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 OS Android 10-based Realme UI Dimensions 160.8mm x 75.2mm x 8.5mm, 184g Ports USB Type-C Colors Fantasy, Mystic Black Biometrics In-display fingerprint reader



The Fantasy colorway looks rather bold with the brand mantra that's printed on it.

Speaking of cameras, the quad-camera setup on the back consists of a 64MP wide-angle f/1.7, an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP mono cam. Software support offers a handful of shooting modes like Super Nightscape, Front Panoramic, AI Color Portrait Video. A 4,500mAh battery keeps things running, and there's support for 65W fast charging — adapter even included in the box — that should juice the phone up within 40 minutes or so. Unfortunately, the X7 Pro 5G only ships with Android 10.

Sales begin on February 12 and tge phone will retail for ₹29,999 (~$412).

Realme X7 5G

The lower-priced X7 5G aims to target a crowd that may want a 5G-ready phone without paying flagship prices. It's powered by the Dimensity 800U chip and is accompanied by up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Like the X7 Pro 5G, it also offers dual-SIM 5G connectivity.

The display used is a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel that is capped at a 60Hz refresh rate. The rear triple-camera setup consists of a primary 64MP f/1.8, an 8MP f/2.4 ultrawide, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro, and there's a hole-punch 16MP f/2.5 selfie cam up front.

Specs Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U RAM 6/8GB LPDDR4x Display 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel, FHD+ (2400 x 1080), hole-punch display Battery 4,350mAh, 50W charging Front camera 16MP f/2.5 Rear cameras 64MP wide f/1.7 + 8MP ultrawide f/2.3; FOV 119° + 2MP macro f/2.4 Connectivity Dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1 OS Android 10-based Realme UI Dimensions 160.9mm x 74.4mm x 8.1mm, 179g Ports USB Type-C Colors Space Silver, Nebula Biometrics In-display fingerprint reader



The phone has a 4,350mAh battery and support for 50W fast charging that should juice it up in about 50 minutes or so. Like the X7 5G, it also comes with Android 10, but Realme says that the Android 11 update is coming soon.

The Realme X7 5G will be available to purchase starting on February 12 and will cost ₹19,999 (~$275) and ₹21,999 (~$301) for the 6GB+128GB and the 8GB+128GB variants, respectively.