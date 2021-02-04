If you've been tracking smartphone deals recently, you might have noticed a bumper crop featuring the OnePlus 8. Consider it bumped again as we have a deal out of B&H for unlocked OnePlus 8 UW units just shy of a record-matching price.

You probably know the routine by now: 90Hz display, three rear cameras with a mighty 48MP sensor leading the way, and 30W wired charging (though with a 4,300mAh, you might not need to carry around that wall wart all day). B&H says that you can bring it to Verizon if you want a bit of that network's millimeter wave or 5G Ultrawide Band action, but it should work just fine on AT&T and T-Mobile. It comes with a Snapdragon 865, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Here's our review if you need more context.

B&H is selling the phone in Onyx Black and Polar Silver colors for the low, low price of $450 — that's $350 off Verizon's very stubborn MSRP and only a buck above the best price we've gotten for this device. I mean, you could buy two OnePlus 8s direct from OnePlus for the same price, but that might be a bit much for one person.