In our Android bubble, we like to say that Apple "reinvents" some features with every new iPhone or iOS release. While that is sarcastically true in many instances, Apple often adds a special twist that we hadn't seen before. This was the case with iOS 14's widgets which, although hamstrung by various limitations, still offered a cool addition in the form of widget stacks. I've wanted something similar on my Android devices for months and now it's arrived thanks to the beloved third-party launcher, Action Launcher.
Widget stacks are a solution to widget overload and disorganization on your homescreen. Instead of placing multiple widgets with various designs and colors, knowing you only need them intermittently, you stack them on top of each other and simply swipe between them vertically, keeping your homescreen clean. The feature has been implemented in the same manner on Action Launcher.
The latest beta version of the app added a new Widget Stack option at the top of the widget picker. Tap and drag it to your homescreen to create an empty stack. Then tap that to open up the widget picker again and choose any existing widget to add it to the stack. After you've picked your first one, you have to tap-and-hold on the stack to add a new widget or remove the existing one.
You can also resize the stack like you would any regular widget, so don't worry if you see a 5x2 or 3x3 size — you can go anywhere from 1x1 to the maximum grid size on your homescreen.
When you're done, all you have to do is swipe vertically on the first widget to switch to the next one(s). A dot indicator appears on the right, letting you know how many widgets you're circling between.
The feature is clearly in beta, though, as I ran across multiple bugs. In some instances, some widgets refused to load their content; I had this issue with Google Calendar, Keep, and Gmail, then it mysteriously fixed itself. But the most annoying limitation is the incompatibility with scrolling widgets. In the example on the right below, you can see me adding a scrolling Series Guide widget on top of the clock. It works, until I start scrolling up and down but fail to trigger the stack gesture, leaving me unable to switch back to the clock widget.
Left: It's awesome when it works. Right: But scrolling widgets interfere with the stack gesture.
That hinders the experience, as one of the most useful stacks would be ones where you put your different inboxes, note/task lists, or calendars on top of each other, to avoid duplicate widgets. Most of these require vertical scrolling, interfering with the stack up/down switch gesture. Hopefully, this issue will be fixed in future betas.
To try widget stacks, you need to be on the latest Action Launcher v47.0-beta2. You can do this by joining the official Play Store beta or you could also directly grab the beta from APK Mirror.
