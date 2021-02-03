Microsoft Authenticator started out as a humble two-factor authentication app, but it was promoted to a proper password manager back in December, complete with syncing to Microsoft Edge. The browser was also the only way to go if you wanted to import passwords from elsewhere to the Authenticator, but that will soon be a thing of the past. The latest beta version of Microsoft Authenticator supports importing credentials in the CSV format.
The option is already live in beta version 6.2101.0654, spotted by Windows Central. To import passwords, head to the app settings in the three-dots overflow menu in the top right and scroll down to Import Passwords. You'll then see a screen that allows you to import from CSV, complete with instructions on how it's done when switching from Chrome, Firefox, LastPass, Bitwarden, and Roboform. You can also manually enter your credentials in Microsoft's template CSV (download it here) and import that file if your password manager currently isn't supported.
You can sign up for the Authenticator beta on the Play Store, but we've also got the testing version over at APK Mirror. When you go the latter route, you'll automatically get back to the stable release from the Play Store once it reaches a higher version number.
