Following a minor facelift of the Play Store TV interface and the completely new Google TV UI, the regular Android TV experience is in for an overhaul. Google has announced that it's rolling out a new three-tabbed look to Android TVs starting today.

Before and after.

The new interface looks strikingly similar to Google TV. Voice search and the Assistant remain in the top left corner, but the sidebar with Apps, Watch Next, and Play Movies & TV is completely gone. Instead, there are now three tabs at the top: Home, Discover, and Apps. The former mostly looks and feels like the old homescreen and consists of your favorite apps and channels, including the recently added recommendations carousel. Apps remains the place to go when you want to see all of your installed applications. Discover is all new to Android TV, though. Google says it "features personalized recommendations based on what you watch and what interests you, in addition to what’s trending on Google." The recommendations are based on the apps and subscriptions you already have on your TV. Discover quite obviously resembles the For You tab on Google TV.

Above: The new Android TV look. Below: The Google TV interface.

The new interface is starting to roll out today to devices in the US, Australia, Canada, Germany, and France. It'll come to more countries "in the coming weeks."

The announcement didn't address plans for a wider Android 11 rollout to TVs, so we might have to wait a little longer for that. Google also didn't talk about its plans to bring the proper Google TV experience to more TVs, though with the new Android TV interface, the gap is now considerably smaller already.