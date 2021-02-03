Samsung Notes has long been a staple of Samsung's software, and while it's available on most of the company's devices, it really shines when used with an S-Pen. I hardly used it until recently, but when I got an S-Pen with my Galaxy S21 Ultra, it became my main note-taking app. Thanks to its tight integration with One UI, it offers a seamless experience and it's gotten even better thanks to its latest update, which includes a slew of new features, templates, and improvements to folder organization.
The update is quite substantial, so let's start with the official changelog:
- You can set the color of each folder or change the order
- You can crop attached photos freely
- Added ‘Erase all handwriting’
- You can duplicate any note
- You can delete a note while writing it
- Three types of templates have been added
Left: Folder colors, Right: Folder sorting
You can now choose a different color for your existing or new folders to keep track of what is what easily. Samsung has also made it easier to reorder folders. From the side menu, tap "manage folders" and drag them into the right order. This is one of the best changes in the update. Organization is key to productivity, and that especially applies to folders and files: Sorting and color-coding are features this app should have always had.
Another neat change is the ability to duplicate any existing note. Long-press the note's thumbnail, and tap the Duplicate note button.
Left: Erase note button, Right: Image cropping
One bugbear of mine was the lack of a clear all button when drawing. Thankfully, Samsung has now added it. When you tap the eraser, choose the Erase note option. Doing so will remove anything you've made with the pen tool, but images and text will remain untouched. This is a simple yet useful addition that will come in handy when doodles go wrong.
Image cropping is also available right in the note itself. Taping the image will bring up the toolbar, where there is a new crop button. This is much easier and faster than having to crop the image in an external application before importing it to Notes. There's also a delete note button in the editor's overflow menu now, and three new canvas templates are available.
Most of these features are quite basic on the face of things, and other note-taking apps have had them for years now. Despite lacking these, Samsung Notes has been popular among users thanks to the tight OS integration and S-Pen compatibility I mentioned earlier. Now that the app has received these basic features, it's finally the complete experience it should have always been.
The new version of Samsung Notes should be rolling out now through the Galaxy Store and Google Play Store, and as always we have you covered at APK Mirror as well.
