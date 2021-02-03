OnePlus recently brought the January security update patch to the OnePlus 7 and the 7T series, and the OnePlus 6 and 6T already got it last month. Surprisingly, the company's more recent flagships — the OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro — had yet to jump on the bandwagon. While the patch still isn't available on the stable channel, it has arrived on the phones with the latest OxygenOS Open Beta 6.
Apart from the January patch, the beta introduces a new Dock in the Shelf that displays daily steps, screen usage time, and other information. There are also a few fixes and optimizations, such as solving an issue where Game Space could not turn off in-game notifications. The gaming experience has also been improved, and the team has worked on optimizing frame rate stability. Other optimizations include the layout of the cloud service interface in the gallery and weather animation effects.
Changelog
- System
- Optimized the UI display of the status bar
- Optimized the stability of frame rate and improved the experience when playing games
- Optimized the interface of the Community homepage and make notifications more eye-catching
- Fixed the crash issue where the drop-down menu of Browser
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01
- Shelf
- Newly added Dock, a dashboard that displays various information, including daily steps, screen usage time, etc.
- Optimized weather animation effects to improve fluency
- Weather
- Optimized animations for sunny and cloudy days for a clearer dynamic display
- Gaming Space
- Fixed the issue where notifications could not be turned off in the game in some cases
- Gallery
- Optimized the layout of the cloud service interface in the Gallery for a better operation experience
- Bluetooth
- Improved the transmission rate of Bluetooth when connecting watches
If you've already flashed an Open Beta on your 8 or 8 Pro, you should receive this new build as an OTA. If you're not a part of the beta channel, you can follow the instructions given by OnePlus here. It's important to know that even though Open Beta builds are fairly stable, you may come across unexpected bugs and crashes — proceed with caution.
