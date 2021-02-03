Microsoft's online storage solution is a popular alternative to Google Drive and more expensive solutions like Dropbox. To enhance its usability, the app is often updated with new features or interface improvements. Its latest version comes with a new, more convenient homepage, as well as support for 8K video and Samsung Motion Photos playback.

The new homescreen features a Memories section at the top of the screen, which displays a gallery of photos taken "on this day." Below are lists of recent and offline files, making it handy to access documents you're likely to work on. If you have a OneDrive for work or school account, you won't see the Memories section at the top and will instead be shown shared libraries, which makes sense as you're less likely to store private photos on a work account. The file browser, also known as the root view, is still accessible using the Files tab at the bottom of the screen.

In addition to a new homepage, OneDrive can now play 8K videos as well as Samsung Motion Photos directly within the app. This means that you won't have to download files locally to play them in their full glory. Also, if you want to share Samsung Motion Photos with other people, the app's web version can now play these, making it convenient for people without a Samsung handset to view your pictures. This only works with personal accounts, so you won't be able to view Motion Photos with a work or school account.

These changes are available on OneDrive for Android v6.23, which you can download from the Play Store using the link below.