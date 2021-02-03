HMD Global, with its Nokia brand, is one of the only mainstream companies that still offer Android Go smartphones. Further expanding its lineup is the latest Nokia 1.4, which brings a seemingly decent experience without costing an arm and a leg.

The Nokia 1.4 is an entry-level smartphone, and a brief look at its internals makes that rather obvious. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC, which is paired with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The storage can be further expanded via a microSD card.

The HD+ display measures 6.51 inches and should offer a decent media consumption experience. Being a budget phone, there's no hole-punch here. Instead, it has a waterdrop notch that houses the 5MP selfie camera. The rear camera setup consists of an 8MP wide and 2MP macro, and the Camera Go app will let you shoot portraits and HDR images with it.

Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC RAM 1/2/3GB (depending on the region) Display 6.51-inch LCD panel, HD+, notch display Battery 4,000mAh, 5W charging Front camera 5MP Rear cameras 8MP wide + 2MP macro Connectivity Single/Dual-SIM (depending on the region), Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/AGPS OS Android 10 Go Edition Dimensions 166.42mm × 76.72mm × 8.7mm, 178g Ports microUSB, 3.5mm headphone jack Colors Fjord, Charcoal, Dusk Biometrics Rear capacitive fingerprint scanner



The Nokia 1.4 runs on Android 10 Go Edition, which is tailor-made for entry-level hardware. Unfortunately, since most budget Nokia phones usually only get one Android update, we'll be a bit surprised if the phone does get Android 12 in the future. The company does guarantee three years of security updates, however.

The entry-level phone costs €99 and is said to be available "globally" from February 3.