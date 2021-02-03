Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. While things may be slow, I still have some awesome sales to share with everyone. First up is the first entry in the Dragon Quest role-playing series, a total classic that's available for half-off. Nest I have Cultist Simulator, a card-based rouguelite that's easily one of the best CCGs on the platform. Last but not least is Siege of Dragonspear, the recent follow-up that takes place between Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 13 temporarily free and 29 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- FPV-VR for wifibroadcast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Keep Screen Awake $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- QR/Barcode Scanner PRO $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Fill Expert VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Knights (idle RPG) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Legend of the cartoon $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shan Gui $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nova Galaxy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super Hero Factory Inc Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Hexadark - Hexa Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lines Square - White Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Baby Sleep PRO 🍼 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Mindroid 🧠 PRO Unlock $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- PowerLine PRO Unlock $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sleep as Android Unlock 💤 Sleep cycle smart alarm $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Twilight Pro Unlock $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Draw Cartoons 2 PRO $4.99 -> $2.50; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kids Music Classes: 10+ Music Instruments $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Universe - Astronomy For Kids PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Advanced Sport Training Calendar $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Intuitive Guitar - Major Scale Modes $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vape Toolbox $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- SUBURBIA City Building Game $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Siege of Dragonspear $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cultist Simulator $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Galaxy Trader $2.99 -> $1.79; Sale ends in 6 days
- Speccy - Complete Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SuperMD Pro (MD/GEN Emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Unbroken Soul $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- VR Metro Escape (Horror game) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Deal For Millions Deluxe! $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Kids Logic Land Adventure 5-8 $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Memory games for kids 4 years $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Three Little Pigs Story Adventure $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Cuticon Square - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Olympia - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudus - Hexa Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments